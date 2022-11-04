Read full article on original website
Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash
The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An arson investigation has been opened following a brush fire in Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. According to dispatchers, the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia...
Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Direct temporary housing assistance has been approved for an additional Kentucky county to help people affected by flooding in July. The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Pike County, making six counties approved, including Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry. The program provides two options for housing,...
Amber Alert canceled, missing eastern Kentucky child located
UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a missing eastern Kentucky child has been canceled. According to police, the child and the suspect were found in Columbus Ohio. An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted this morning in eastern Kentucky. According to police, they say Johnny Kirk, 25,...
Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours
LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
1 juvenile dead, 2 injured, in Magoffin County after single-vehicle collision
The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in Salyersville, prompting KSP to be called at 7:18 p.m.
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
LAWRENCE BOE TAKES NO ACTION ON STUDENT EXPULSION AT SPECIAL MEETING
A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the library of LCHS on November 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present in person. Chairman, Heath Preston was present virtually. The meeting was called...
Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
Buchanan Co. wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened over a dozen homes
DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend. Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry told News Channel 11 that a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continue to attempt to […]
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:20 p.m. - The lockdown was lifted and students returned home as normal. Original story: We are following a developing story in Perry County. Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
EKY animal shelter offering low-cost spay and neuter options, hoping to curb overpopulation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard is continuing to help pet owners with their low-cost spay and neuter program. Thanks to a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities and the non-profit Petco Love, the shelter was able to allocate $5,000 to their low-cost spay and neuter program, which shelter workers said will help prevent an overpopulation of animals in the shelter.
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
