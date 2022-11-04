HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard is continuing to help pet owners with their low-cost spay and neuter program. Thanks to a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities and the non-profit Petco Love, the shelter was able to allocate $5,000 to their low-cost spay and neuter program, which shelter workers said will help prevent an overpopulation of animals in the shelter.

