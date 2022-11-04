ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting

(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
With Election Day encroaching, where do Minnesota's major races stand?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is Election Day, and there have been some last-minute endorsements. This week, former President Barack Obama endorsed Gov. Tim Walz and Keith Ellison for attorney general. Last week, former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Scott Jensen for governor and Kim Crockett for secretary of state. In tonight's Talking Points, Esme Murphy looks at the state of the races.It's almost here, and a lot of voters have said they are ready for the election and all of those ads to be over. Check out WCCO's 2022 Election GuideMany of the races are very close, according to polls. The final...
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
Things to know this Election Day, including where to vote

(Undated)--It's Election Day in Minnesota and the polls in most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say as long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you will still be able to vote. If you aren't sure of your polling place, visit mnvotes.gov. Officials say you...
North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub

UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week

For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in the rural Barron County town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Tuesday, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town’s political debate over a local couple’s dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
In final days of campaign, Minnesota Republicans, Democrats get boosts from national party leaders

St. Paul, Minn. -- Republican and Democrats in Minnesota got a boost from national party leaders in the final days before the election, as candidates up and down the ballot make their last efforts to turn out their base and convince undecided voters to support them.Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel both made appearances at the Minnesota capitol at competing rallies Friday, in a sign of how competitive the races are.Harrison addressed a crowd early in the morning on the first stop on the DFL's statewide bus tour. There, Democrats from Sen. Amy...
Election Day 2022 has arrived, polls open until 8 p.m. tonight

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota voters today (Tuesday) are deciding who wins control of the Legislature for the next two years. Currently, the Democrats are the majority in the Minnesota House and Republicans have the Senate, but both parties hold slim majorities. Republicans are confident that they will gain control of both chambers, pointing to concerns about inflation, crime, and Joe Biden's presidency.
Democratic candidates share views, stories at Waterloo forum event

WATERLOO – Mike Franken said a small company he saw prosper and say no to acquisition while based in Stuttgart, Germany, is emblematic of the America he wants to see in the future. The former admiral in the U.S. Navy, the Democratic candidate on Tuesday’s election ballot for U.S....
WATERLOO, IA

