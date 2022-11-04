Read full article on original website
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
College Football Fans Are Furious With GameDay's Decision
ESPN's "College GameDay" appears to be heading back to Texas for the second time this season. College football insider Brett McMurphy is hearing that the ESPN pregame show will be at Texas for the major showdown against TCU. "Looks like College Game Day headed back to Austin for 2nd time...
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Look: Herschel Walker's Ex-Teammates Reveal Their Agreement
Herschel Walker is one of the best players in college football history, but these days, he's known more for his political campaign. The former Georgia Bulldogs star turned U.S. Senate candidate is running for a seat out of the state he played his college football in. But while most people...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night
A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today
The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue. At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen. Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue...
Howard Stern Reveals His 'Fear' With Herschel Walker
We're less than 24 hours away from Election Day. Former NFL and college football star, Herschel Walker, could win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Walker is running for office out of the state of Georgia. This does not sit well with Howard Stern. The prominent radio host voiced his...
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing
Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich. Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to...
Kirk Herbstreit Is Not Happy With College Football Fans On Sunday
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in sports media, but even Herbie couldn't help himself from pushing back on a fan who questioned his take on TCU. "How much football do you watch on a given Saturday??" the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted. "Not the...
NFL World Laughing At Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
Aaron Rodgers isn't having a good Sunday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was hoping to get his team rolling against the Detroit Lions, has already thrown two devastating red zone interceptions. Yikes. Rodgers, who has made it clear that his teammates need to step up, went off on the...
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Performance
Another week of Sunday Night Football, another Cris Collinsworth performance. Collinsworth is on the call for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday night. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth's performance on NBC. "You gotta be some kind of sick bastard...
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job
Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Michael Irvin Says NFL's Most Improved Player Is Obvious
Who's the most improved player in the National Football League?. According to former Dallas Cowboys star turned ESPN analyst Michael Irvin, it's obvious. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is the pick. "No doubt it’s Geno Smith. Hands down," Irvin said to Fox News. Smith, a journeyman quarterback, has led...
