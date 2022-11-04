Read full article on original website
Veronica “Verny” Kurtz, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica “Verny” Kurtz, 101, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the Arbors Nursing Home, near Columbus, Ohio. Her nephew, Buddy and wife, Nancy, of Columbus, kept in close contact with her. Verny was a daughter of...
Garnet Ellen West, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Ellen West passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.
John B. Jamieson, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Jamieson, 67, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. John was born February 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Bruce and Joan (Acri) Jamieson. John taught history and rock and roll at Badger High School....
Julia Virginia Neely, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Virginia Neely of Brookfield, Ohio passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long and healthy life. She was 106. Julia had resided at Countryside at the Elmwood, Hubbard, Ohio, an assisted living facility, since December...
Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We, the family, are proud to honor the life of Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., who came into this world on February 10, 1941. After a long battle with cancer, he is finally free of treatments, chemo, surgeries and pain. Arley went to be with the Lord at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, with his life-time companion, Margaret Jean Yorty of Salem, Ohio, close by his side.
Batty Mae (Dyke) Carey, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Carey, 93, entered into eternal life on Friday, November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Leetonia Ohio, with members of her family at her side. She was born October 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio as...
Marilyn Jean (Dunn) Nolder, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jean Nolder, 68, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side, early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. Marilyn was born April 20, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, one of nine children, to the late James and June Settle Dunn.
John W. Meredith, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Noon celebrating the life of John W. Meredith, 77, who passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health. John was born June 21, 1945, in Youngstown the son of...
Carol A. Lightner, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Lightner, 75, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, with her sister by her side. Carol was born May 9, 1947, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anna Geletka and John Lightner. She was a 1965 graduate of Campbell...
Carl J. Dantone, Sr., Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl J. Dantone, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was 76. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl J. Dantone, Sr., please visit our floral store.
Virginia May (Best) Zouck, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia May Zouck, 100, of New Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022. Mrs. Zouck, the daughter of Elam D. Best and Anna M. (Barger) Best was born on March 6, 1922, in New Springfield. Virginia graduated from Columbiana High School in...
Richard James Fenrich, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Fenrich, age 83, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short stay at Shepherd of the Valley. He was born on July 27, 1939, in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Nina Emma (Bockelman) and Carl Ferdinand Fenrich. Richard graduated in 1957 from...
Harry G. Dailey, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. Dailey, 80, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1942, in Salem, son of the late William N. and Estella (McCoy) Dailey. Harry attended Columbiana Schools. He attended Greenford Christian Church. Harry...
Edward Cornell “Neil” Bunkley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Cornell “Neil” Bunkley, Sr. died on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born into this life on July 2, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio. The first born of 13 siblings, he was a natural-born, charismatic leader who loved God, his family and his...
Adam Knight Connelly, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Knight Connelly, 21, was called home to Heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, following a car accident. Adam was born January 16, 2001, in Youngstown, the youngest of three boys born to Matthew and Amy Noss Connelly. Adam met his first friends and...
Jacqueline “Jacci” Bragg, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline “Jacci” Bragg, 81 of Mineral Ridge passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones. Jacci was born December 11, 1940, in Cleveland the daughter of the late Jack and Thelma (Indermill) Stevenson. She was a...
Freddie Lois Onell Higgins-Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Freddie Lois Onell Higgins-Jackson, 89, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly labor on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Merit Hospital in Canton, Mississippi. Ms. Jackson was born January 7, 1933 in Alexander City, Alabama, the eldest child of Fredrick and Katie Caffey Higgins. She...
Erma Jean Dawson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Erma Jean Dawson, 91, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, October 31, 2022. Mrs. Dawson was born March 25, 1931 in Enterprise, Alabama, a daughter of Ernest and Mattie Chambers. She was a graduate of the Enterprise School System. Erma had...
Anthony Frank Peluso, Canfield, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Frank Peluso, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. As our faith helps maintain us in the living of daily life, what sustains us is the stories and memories of those whom we have loved; those who have transitioned to the next phase after death.
Carol Ann (Lynn) Miller, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Miller, 75, formerly of Timberidge Drive in Austintown, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Her loving family was at her side. Mrs. Miller was born on May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of...
