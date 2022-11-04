ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner Had Significant Meeting In Russia Last Week

U.S. Embassy officials in Russia met with Brittney Griner on Thursday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One that Embassy officials talked to the detained WNBA star, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of cannabis oil at a Moscow airport. “We...
