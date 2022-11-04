Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
Emergency Travel only alert for Missoula lifted
The Missoula Police Department lifted the emergency travel only order at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday.
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 57, Cal Poly 0
MISSOULA — No. 16 Montana needed a win in the worst way, and the Grizzlies didn’t waver on a snowy Saturday night. UM put an emphatic halt to its three-game losing streak with a 57-0 victory over Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to the lineup and guided a Griz offense that put up a whopping 695 total yards.
406mtsports.com
Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
bozone.com
PK’s powerful mini presentations provide audiences with varied local stories
When her daughter and husband purchased a Barbie from a local thrift shop, Bozeman artist Joslin Fields confesses to being “aghast” – worried that this retro plastic symbol of femininity would warp the way their adopted Chinese daughter saw the world. But Joslin was bowled over when she saw the creative situations the new Barbie found herself in.
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
explorebigsky.com
Four elk killed in collisions on Highway 191 over the weekend
Four elk were killed over the weekend on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway in two separate crashes. Neither drivers involved in the accidents were injured. The first incident occurred early on Saturday morning during daylight hours, according to Holly Pippel, a longtime Gallatin Valley local and photographer who has followed elk herds near Gallatin Gateway for the past seven years. The driver struck two cow elk and a calf, all of which were killed.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
agupdate.com
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
mtpr.org
Wintery weather brings dangerous road conditions across western Montana
A combination of intense snowfall, gusty wind and rapidly plunging temperatures led to dangerous driving conditions throughout western Montana Monday. The Missoula Police Department early Monday afternoon issued a rare ‘emergency travel only’ declaration within the city limits due to extremely slick road conditions. Several accidents were reported throughout the city as street crews raced to get intersections sanded.
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
NBCMontana
Power restored in most of downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
