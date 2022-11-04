ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
XL Country 100.7

One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
discoveringmontana.com

12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT

Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 57, Cal Poly 0

MISSOULA — No. 16 Montana needed a win in the worst way, and the Grizzlies didn’t waver on a snowy Saturday night. UM put an emphatic halt to its three-game losing streak with a 57-0 victory over Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to the lineup and guided a Griz offense that put up a whopping 695 total yards.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozone.com

PK’s powerful mini presentations provide audiences with varied local stories

When her daughter and husband purchased a Barbie from a local thrift shop, Bozeman artist Joslin Fields confesses to being “aghast” – worried that this retro plastic symbol of femininity would warp the way their adopted Chinese daughter saw the world. But Joslin was bowled over when she saw the creative situations the new Barbie found herself in.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Four elk killed in collisions on Highway 191 over the weekend

Four elk were killed over the weekend on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway in two separate crashes. Neither drivers involved in the accidents were injured. The first incident occurred early on Saturday morning during daylight hours, according to Holly Pippel, a longtime Gallatin Valley local and photographer who has followed elk herds near Gallatin Gateway for the past seven years. The driver struck two cow elk and a calf, all of which were killed.
GALLATIN GATEWAY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana

The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Wintery weather brings dangerous road conditions across western Montana

A combination of intense snowfall, gusty wind and rapidly plunging temperatures led to dangerous driving conditions throughout western Montana Monday. The Missoula Police Department early Monday afternoon issued a rare ‘emergency travel only’ declaration within the city limits due to extremely slick road conditions. Several accidents were reported throughout the city as street crews raced to get intersections sanded.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Power restored in most of downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy