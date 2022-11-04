Read full article on original website
Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album Her Loss: Listen
Drake and 21 Savage have shared their new album Her Loss. The 16-track release features an appearance from Travis Scott on a song called “Pussy & Millions.” A cut titled “Circo Loco” features a sample and vocal interpolation of Daft Punk’s Discovery hit “One More Time.” Listen to Her Loss below.
Sault Release 5 Password-Protected New Albums
Sault have released five new albums in a password-protected folder, which they say will disappear in five days. The mysterious UK music project—which released an orchestral album called Air back in April—posted a message on social media describing the albums as “an offering to God,” adding that the password “is in the message”; it was signed off, “Love SAULT.” The folder is currently available on the band’s website; once opened, it contains a zip file with albums titled 11, Aiir, Earth, Today & Tomorrow, and (Untitled) God.
Yo La Tengo Announce Tour and New Album This Stupid World, Share New Song “Fallout”: Listen
Yo La Tengo have a new album on the way. It’s titled This Stupid World and it’s out February 10 via Matador. They’ve shared one song from the album, “Fallout,” and announced several tour dates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe next year. Check out the tracklist for This Stupid World, along with “Fallout” and the band’s tour itinerary, below.
Drake, Yo La Tengo, Special Interest, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Headie One Announces No Borders Mixtape, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
UK drill rapper Headie One has announced a new collaborative mixtape. It’s called No Borders: European Compilation Project and it includes contributions by artists from Germany (Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim), France (Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej), the Netherlands (Frenna and Chivv), Belgium (Hamza), Italy (Shiva), and Sweden (Yasin). The project arrives November 11. Today, Headie Onehas released lead single “Link in the Ends,” featuring Koba LaD. Check it out below.
Migos’ Takeoff Shot and Killed at 28
Takeoff, a rapper in the influential Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed in Houston in the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 1), Rolling Stone and TMZ report. He and Quavo had been playing dice in a bowling alley when an altercation broke out and a man opened fire, according to TMZ and local media. Takeoff was 28 years old.
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Duran Duran Play “Girls on Film,” “Rio,” More
Duran Duran kicked off the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last night (November 5). The ’80s pop group was inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., and performed a handful of their biggest hits, including “Girls on Film,” “Rio,” and “Ordinary World.” Watch it happen below.
Hurricane G, Influential Nuyorican Rapper, Dies at 52
Hurricane G has died, the New York Post and the Los Angeles Times report. The lifelong Brooklynite born Gloria Rodríguez had been living with stage 4 lung cancer, which her daughter revealed to the public earlier this year. Hurricane G was 52 years old. Hurricane G first caught the...
Watch the Strokes Meet the Moldy Peaches in New Meet Me in the Bathroom Clip
A new teaser video has been released for Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary film chronicling the history of the New York music scene of the early 2000s. The movie is based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name and features never-before-seen footage of bands such as the Strokes, the Moldy Peaches, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, TV on the Radio, and others. Today, film distribution company Utopia has shared new footage from the documentary. Watch the Moldy Peaches’ Kimya Dawson and Adam Green encounter Julian Casablancas and the Strokes for the first time in the clip below.
Watch Bono Perform New Version of “With or Without You” on Colbert
Bono was the special guest on yesterday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The U2 frontperson joined Colbert to promote his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which arrived on November 1. As the episode’s sole guest, he discussed a range of topics including the Beatles documentary Get Back, the future of America (a country he believes does not yet exist), and the attack on Paul Pelosi. “America’s on its way,” he concluded. “I’m just so excited to see where you take it.” To close the show, he played a new version of “With or Without You” featuring spoken-word segments from the memoir. Watch it all happen below.
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem at 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony: Watch
Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (November 5). Dr. Dre bestowed the honor upon the rapper during the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles. The superstar producer joked about how surprised he was to learn that Eminem was white, and said that...
“God Is a Circle”
Yves Tumor’s amorphous, unsettling music often presents as something familiar before completely turning on itself. Across 2018’s Safe in the Hands of Love and 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, lyrics have often fallen second to an enigmatic, all-encompassing mood, as if an alien has adopted a human host and is navigating sensation for the first time. On their latest single “God Is a Circle,” the Turin-based artist takes a more straightforward approach, building on the moody goth rock of their most recent The Asymptotical World EP. Arriving two days after Halloween, the song sounds like a punkier version of “Heads Will Roll,” with campy, horror-movie shrieks, labored breaths, and ominously fuzzed-out synth bass. Yves murmurs about self-detachment—“Sometimes, it feels like there's places in my mind that I can't go/…Wander round I just feel like a ghost in a well”—eventually leading us down the darker, more vulnerable corners of their mind. Guitars squelch, drums pound, and Ecco2K and Lebanon-born artist Thoom contribute backing vocals as Yves accepts the strife of a toxic relationship: “Loving you, it hurts sometimes/But I can’t help it because it makes me feel alive,” they sing, shrouded beneath a brooding, thick fog.
“girlfriend”
Hemlocke Springs’ debut single, “gimme all ur luv,” sounded like an ’80s synthpop version of Grimes’ “Oblivion,” accompanied by yearning lyrics that seemed to be written with a quill pen: “I just need attention/In this frail dimension of a brain,” she sang. While the 23-year-old is one of many singer-songwriters using messy, self-recorded TikToks to mount promotional campaigns for their music, her art-pop sensibility makes her one of the app’s more eccentric and enticing talents. “You say I want to be your girlfriend/It wasn’t really my plans,” she whispers on her latest single, “girlfriend,” dreaming of being someone’s one and only while also trying to keep her cool. As she navigates her conflicted desire for romance, she channels the bratty bravado of Family Jewels-era MARINA and the springy falsetto of Kate Bush; the song’s buoyant electronics recall MGMT or Phoenix. Springs conjures the classic image of a rom-com protagonist serenading a picture of her love interest, with fiery passion in her heart and a hairbrush-microphone in hand—but the overall effect is anything but cliche.
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
The Raincoats’ Gina Birch Announces New Album, Shares Song Featuring Thurston Moore: Listen
The Raincoats’ bassist, Gina Birch, has announced her debut solo album. It’s titled I Play My Bass Loud and will arrive February 24 via Third Man. Birch has shared the new single “Wish I Was You,” which features Thurston Moore on guitar. It also comes with a music video directed by Birch’s daughter Honey. Check it out below.
H.C. McEntire Announces New Album Every Acre, Shares New Song “Dovetail”: Listen
Durham, North Carolina singer-songwriter H.C. McEntire has announced a new album album: Every Acre is due out January 27 via Merge. The album was co-produced by McEntire, Missy Thangs, and Luke Norton, and includes collaborative tracks from S.G. Goodman and Amy Ray. Along with the announcement, McEntire has also shared...
Maria BC Announces New EP, Shares Rachika Nayar Remix: Listen
Maria BC has announced that a new EP, Hyaline Remixes, will be out November 18 via Father/Daughter. As the title implies, it features remixes of songs from their new album, Hyaline. Today, Maria BC has shared Rachika Nayar’s rework of “ROF,” which you can listen to below.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Shares New Song “Now You Know”: Listen
“Weird Al” Yankovic has released a new song. The original track is called “Now You Know,” and it plays during the end credits of the new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It also appears on the official soundtrack for the flick, which is also out on streaming services now. Listen to “Now You Know” below.
Revisiting Eminem’s Battle Rap Fairytale 8 Mile
About halfway through 8 Mile, Eminem’s character, B-Rabbit, interrupts a casual rap battle happening between his car factory co-workers on their lunch break. Xzibit, playing a guy named Mike, starts to throw jokes ripping on the weight and sexuality of innocent bystanders who are just trying to chill for their 30 minutes, and B-Rabbit steps in to save the day, or at least that’s what he believes.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Drake’s Apparent Diss About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion has written a string of tweets that, without naming names, appear to tear into Drake for suggesting she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez. On “Circo Loco,” a track from Drake’s new album with 21 Savage, Drake raps, “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” The thinly veiled reference to the 2020 incident, which left Megan with two gunshot wounds to her feet, prompted Megan to call out rappers who are “ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.” (Lanez, who denies the allegations, is under house arrest and awaiting trial.)
