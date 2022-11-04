Hemlocke Springs’ debut single, “gimme all ur luv,” sounded like an ’80s synthpop version of Grimes’ “Oblivion,” accompanied by yearning lyrics that seemed to be written with a quill pen: “I just need attention/In this frail dimension of a brain,” she sang. While the 23-year-old is one of many singer-songwriters using messy, self-recorded TikToks to mount promotional campaigns for their music, her art-pop sensibility makes her one of the app’s more eccentric and enticing talents. “You say I want to be your girlfriend/It wasn’t really my plans,” she whispers on her latest single, “girlfriend,” dreaming of being someone’s one and only while also trying to keep her cool. As she navigates her conflicted desire for romance, she channels the bratty bravado of Family Jewels-era MARINA and the springy falsetto of Kate Bush; the song’s buoyant electronics recall MGMT or Phoenix. Springs conjures the classic image of a rom-com protagonist serenading a picture of her love interest, with fiery passion in her heart and a hairbrush-microphone in hand—but the overall effect is anything but cliche.

5 DAYS AGO