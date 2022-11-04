ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge

By Laura Glismann
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLy7C_0iydwlHX00

Designating Avi Kwa Ame in southern Clark County as a national monument would protect 380,000 acres of Indigenous cultural sites and critical habitat from future energy development and mining. (Photo credit: Justin McAffee)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

On October 12, 2022, the Nation celebrated President Biden’s historic decision to designate his administration’s first National Monument at Camp Hale, 20 miles north of Leadville, Colorado.

Deep in the Rocky Mountains at 9,200 feet elevation, the new Continental Divide National Monument, CDNM, spanning more than 53,800 acres, respectfully recognizes our World War II veterans.  Not only an alpine training site honoring where U.S. soldiers prepared for battles in the Italian Alps during World War II, CDNM simultaneously becomes a refuge for hikers and campers, and for the preservation of rare wildlife such as lynxes and songbirds.  Here in Nevada, a sister Western State, my group, Blue Diamond Broads, a chapter of Great Old Broads for Wilderness, applauds this historic designation.

I would like to invite the Biden Administration to turn their attention to the great state of Nevada. The proposed Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE kwa-meh) National Monument contains some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse, and culturally significant lands in the entire Mojave Desert.

The proposed area is located in the far southern corner of the state, encompassing Searchlight, birthplace of Sen. Harry Reid, and surrounded on its borders by Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Mojave Preserve on the California side, and nine separate Wilderness Areas.

Avi Kwa Ame is culturally invaluable to 10 different indigenous tribes. It holds crucial migratory corridors for our State Mammal, the Desert Bighorn Sheep. The Bighorn travel through Avi Kwa Ame between the Castle Mountains and New York Mountains as well as between the Piute and South McCullough Ranges. As climate change continues to affect their habitats and drive them to higher elevations, preserving this area can help ensure their survival in a fully intact ecosystem.

The Desert Bighorn Sheep may be the most recognizable resident of Avi Kwa Ame. However, the 443,671 acre site is home to 28 unique species of native desert grasses, over half of which are classified as a rare species.  While these humble plants do not receive the attention of the Bighorn Sheep, the grasses are the foundation of the food chain and play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the landscape for all. Insects, small mammals and reptiles, like the endangered desert tortoise, a keystone species; birds, such as the adorable burrowing owl; major predators, like the magnificent mountain lion; the ancient Joshua Trees, a critical indicator species, and everyone’s favorite, the wiley Roadrunner, are all ultimately dependent on these grasses.  On the verge of extinction is the Las Vegas Bearpoppy flower and the Mojave Poppy Bee, which depends on the Bearpoppy plant.

The desert can be mistaken as empty space to the inexperienced.  Preserving this area is crucial in increasing our understanding and respect for this ecosytem for all future generations. The designation of Avi Kwa Ame as a protected area offers more visitors a greater chance to enjoy the magic of an intact desert ecosystem in all its glory. Outdoor recreation has been a crucial part of my own life and to the mission of the Great Old Broads for Wilderness in protecting our Nation’s Public Lands. The remote emptiness of this area of Southern Nevada offers the  open space to hike with my dogs and enjoy time on the trails across the monument site. The area affords a magnificent dark-night sky experience. Avi Kwa Ame is free from light pollution and gives the visitor a chance to see the cosmos in a way that is growing increasingly rare in Southern Nevada. For millennia, kids have looked up to the skies and have been inspired to become artists, scientists, explorers and more.

When I think of the endless possibilities that Avi Kwa Ame National Monument could offer  city-weary folks, I turn my thoughts to future generations. What better gift can we give our children than a refuge of unspoiled nature? It is my hope that those future generations can experience Avi Kwa Ame and the desert landscape as I have.  May they share the land with the wild plants and animals who have called this place home for thousands of years, and inherit the opportunity to explore the ground beneath their feet and skies above their heads.

The initiative of President Biden in designating the Continental Divide National Monument must be only the beginning.  I hope that President Biden continues to use his authority to act as a champion for protecting our Public Lands, especially those here in Southern Nevada.

The post As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Where to vote in Southern Nevada on Election Day 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has more than 100 vote centers open on Election Day so you can voice your vote in the 2022 midterm election. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers will also offer mail ballot drop off during those same hours.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
knpr

How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?

They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes

Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

How to track your ballot for the 2022 midterm election in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 midterm election just around the corner, you can track your vote as it is processed by the state. BallotTrax allows you to enter your information and track your ballot after you vote. Here’s what you need to do to track your ballot:...
NEVADA STATE
yourmileagemayvary.net

This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra

A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains

A winter storm warning continues for the Sierra Nevada Mountains including Lake Tahoe until 5 a.m. Wednesday. There’s also a winter weather advisory for Reno and our valleys from 10 a.m. Tuesday, until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. As of 10 p.m. on Monday, Caltrans is holding traffic on Eastbound...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
RENO, NV
daytrippen.com

Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car

Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy