The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide football team lost in overtime at No. 10 LSU, 32-31, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide scored on its first drive of the extra period to take the lead; however, the Tigers scored on their ensuing possession and won the game when it converted the two-point attempt.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO