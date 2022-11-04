Read full article on original website
Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set
NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
Out of the past
———— The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business. 100 Years. November 8, 1922.
The Edison Foundation’s 25th Holiday Evening to feature regional artists
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
Yost files lawsuit against Family Dollar
COLUMBUS — Just days after his office sued Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today filed suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar for also allegedly advertising goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but...
SAFY partners with Wapa Theatre
SIDNEY — Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Sidney is partnering with the Wapa Theatre, 15 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, to celebrate National Adoption Month. Wapa Theatre will be playing “Home Alone” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are $2 per ticket. This...
Participating in Holiday Shop Hop
Deb Kaufman talks with Sheila Lundy during the Relay for Life craft and vendor show held Saturday at the Connection Point Church. The event was part of the Holiday Shop Hop in Sidney. Marge Cantrell, of Sidney, looks at some kitchen towels from The Towel Lady during the craft and...
Edison State accepting applications for Peace Officer Training Academy
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
Music and a meal
Joy Beckstedt, of Sidney, bids on a bake item during the Sidney Music Boosters annual spaghetti dinner held Saturday night. The Sidney High School symphonic choir, under the direction of Sandra Shipe, performs “Home Again“ during the fundraiser. Guests fill their plates with spaghetti during the annual fundraising...
New York man sentenced
CELINA — The man responsible for the death of a Sidney man in a crash on Jan. 2, 2022,was sentenced Friday morning in Mercer County Common Pleas Court. Adil Sabanagic, 65, of Utica, New York, was sentenced to 30 days in the Mercer County Jail. He will also serve 60 days of house arrest at his home in Utica, New York. He will be required to have electronic monitoring. He was also fined $2,500 and must pay court costs. His license was suspended for a minimum of three years.
Commissioners award contract, release fees and provide services
SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded a contract, released permissive license fees and provided dog shelter services for a nearby county in October. The contract for the sheriff’s building flooring project was awarded to Westerheide Construction Company for $142,400. Permissive license fees were released totaling $125,370.94 to...
Anna Village Council hires new solicitor
ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved a new solicitor and voted on multiple other ordinances and motions during regular meetings on Oct. 11 and Oct. 25. The rules were suspended for an ordinance providing for the employment of a solicitor for Anna and the ordinance was unanimously adopted at the Oct. 11 meeting. This means Madison Brinkman is the new Anna solicitor, and her term began on Oct. 1.
S&H Products needs help to replace stolen items
SIDNEY — While most act to help those with disabilities, others have caused harm that impacts them and the organizations who serve them. S&H Products will use Match Day gifts to replenish their cost to replace stolen catalytic converters and add anti-theft devices for multiple transportation vehicles. Catalytic converters are a necessary part of an engine’s exhaust system that converts harmful pollutants into something to less harmful.
City record
-5:15 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Commerce Drive. -8:55 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Fair Road. -8:46 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road. -7:11...
Morgan’s Place fundraiser a success
DEGRAFF — “Food for the Soul,” a fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery, took place on Saturday, Oct. 29. The location was Winner’s Harvest Barn near De Graff and by all indications, the evening was very successful. Catering the event was The Inn Between Tavern. Dinner...
Lonestar is in the house
Lonestar’s Dean Sams performs Sunday night at Sidney High School for the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series. Lonestar lead singer Drew Womack, right, and Michael Britt perform during the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series Sunday night at Sidney High School. Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes...
Recent birth
ANNA — Ben and Katrina Bowers, of Anna, welcomed their son, Elijah Edward Bowers, into the world on Nov. 1 at 7:47 p.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital. Elijah weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Elijah was welcomed home by two older brothers, Carter, 3, and...
Emanuele Fontanini visits Shrine of the Holy Relics
MARIA STEIN — Join the Pilgrim Gift Shop for a special event featuring Emanuele Fontanini, of the world-renowned House of Fontanini, makers of Italian nativities for more than 110 years. Fontanini will be at the Pilgrim Gift Shop in the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics on Dec....
Volleyball: Fort Loramie falls to New Bremen in regional final
CLAYTON — New Bremen has lost only 12 sets this season, none of which have come in postseason play. On Saturday, Fort Loramie became the latest squad to get shut out by the Cardinals in tournament play. The Cardinals dominated from the start and earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-21...
Anna to celebrate Christmas on Main
ANNA — Downtown Anna businesses are joining together to welcome shoppers of all ages to attend Christmas on Main Street to be held Nov. 12, 2022. Businesses and organizations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer goods for holiday shopping. • Anna District Historical Society...
Garbage truck driver cited after power line incident
SIDNEY — Shaun Daniel Hurley, 46, of Lakeview, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck and power lines on Thursday at 3:38 p.m. Hurley was facing southbound on Karen Avenue near Taft Street driving a garbage truck owned by Republic Services....
