Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
dexerto.com
What is the ‘nose gap’ trend? New TikTok trend sparks backlash
The new ‘nose gap’ trend on TikTok has been blasted for being problematic. Here is everything you need to know about it. Over the years, several trends have gone viral on the social media platform. While some are light-hearted and fun, others are more problematic and toxic. Recently,...
dexerto.com
Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality Star, dead aged 34
Aaron Carter, singer of ‘I Want Candy’ and ‘Aaron’s Party’, has passed away at his California home at age 34. Aaron Carter was known for his career as a young pop star, rising to prominence in the late ’90s, and later transitioning into the world of reality TV as an adult.
dexerto.com
Ukrainian Pokemon Go players report mass outages disrupting Community Day Classic
As the eastern world began what should have been their three-hour Community Day Classic event, Ukranian Pokemon Go players reported a widespread issue blocking players from logging in to their accounts. On November 5, Pokemon Go players had the opportunity to enjoy yet another Community Day Classic event. This time...
dexerto.com
Ludwig reveals he lost sponsor due to leaked video
Popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren revealed that he lost one of his sponsors due to a leaked video from Patreon that showed a little too much skin. Ludwig Ahgren is one of the internet’s most popular entertainers. Best known for his elaborate live events and record-breaking subathon, he’s gone on to acquire an exclusive contract with YouTube and has built up a positive (if a bit chaotic) reputation for himself.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer has unfortunate Google Translate mishap in Japan
IRL Twitch streamer ‘Hitch’ attempted to show his viewers how he uses Google Translate to communicate in foreign languages, but failed hilariously as the text-to-speech misheard him. IRL streams continue to become increasingly popular across Twitch. The category is jam-packed with creators from across the world travelling across...
dexerto.com
Adin Ross security knocks out stranger who tried to “attack” streaming star
Adin Ross’ security team apparently knocked out a random guy who tried to confront the streaming star when he was out and about. As streaming has become bigger and bigger over the years, some content creators have grown to become fully-fledged celebrities who receive attention wherever they go. Of...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player wins Community Day with museum full of PokeStops – and fans are jealous
A Pokemon Go player has shared an image of their GPS map that has left fans online green with envy, as it shows dozens of PokeStops piled on top of each other in Frankfurt, Germany. Pokemon Go fans are always on the lookout for lucrative gaming areas when playing the...
dexerto.com
Avatar 4 & 5 may be canceled if Way of Water flops, James Cameron warns
Avatar 4 and 5 could be canceled if Avatar: The Way of Water is a flop at the box office, according to James Cameron. We’re just under a month away from Avatar 2, the long-awaited sequel to Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster king of the world. Even today, the original Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time by some distance.
dexerto.com
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ghost-type Gimmighoul revealed following Pokémon Go teasers
Following various teasers and leaks found in Pokemon Go, Pokemon has fully unveiled Scarlet & Violet’s new Ghost-type Gimmighoul. Pokemon Go players have been wondering what the new golden Pokestops are for following the conclusion of the Dratini Community Day Classic event. Leakers and dataminers were able to find...
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 'Actual Hell' While Doing South Korean 'The Masked Singer'
Ryan Reynolds is ready to tell all about his experience while filming the South Korean version of The Masked Singer. The actor opened up about what it was like to film overseas in an interview with the Today Show earlier today. During his visit to NBC studios on Monday, Nov. 7, the actor told the show's anchors, Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, that the show was unlike anything he had expected.
dexerto.com
Fake Pokemon Card seller arrested after scamming victims out of $12,000
A man caught selling counterfeit Pokemon TCG cards online has been arrested by officers from the Tulsa Police Department after having scammed his victims out of $12,000. With single Pokemon cards selling for hundreds to thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, opening a pack of Pokemon cards can feel like playing the lottery. The $5 entry fee could pay dividends if the pack contains a full-art trainer, an alt-art legendary, or a holographic Charizard.
dexerto.com
Russian Valorant stars Shao & SUYGETSU request neutral flag amid Ukraine war
Former FunPlus Phoenix Valorant players Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin and Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky have requested that their profile pages on Liquipedia display a neutral flag instead of the Russian one. The two Russian players were officially released from FPX on November 7 and have been linked with...
Australian insurer warns of 'distressing' data threat
A major Australian health insurer warned Tuesday of a "distressing" threat by a purported hacker to release data within 24 hours from a hack affecting 10 million people. On Tuesday, an anonymous poster on a hacking blog -- widely cited by Australian media -- said "data will be publish in 24 hours".
dexerto.com
How chopper is building his CSGO reputation as the leader of Spirit’s young guns
At the age of 25, Leonid ‘chopper’ Vishnyakov is thriving as the in-game leader of Team Spirit, the youngest squad in attendance at the IEM Rio Major. For everything that he has accomplished in his career, chopper is still trying to carve his name in the CS:GO scene.
dexerto.com
Twitter Blue $8 subscriptions now come with Verification Badges on iOS
Twitter’s iOS app has been updated to include the new $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription, which will give a verification badge to subscribers. Twitter has been in a whirlwind of news since Elon Musk sought to purchase the company for $44 billion back in April 2022. Now that Musk’s deal...
Amazon’s Rivian Fleet Now Delivering in NYC, Denver, Boston and More
Rivian Automotive Inc. continues to make good on its agreement to deliver 100,000 electric delivery vans to Amazon as the e-commerce behemoth gears up for the holiday shipping season. Amazon said Monday it continues the rollout of the electric delivery vans made by Rivian, now counting over 1,000 of the vehicles in more than 100 U.S. cities. That’s up from the more than a dozen cities the official rollout launched with in July. The delivery vans had been piloted by select drivers since 2021 to test their performance and refine the operating system installed in the vehicles, called FleetOS. Amazon said the expanded...
dexerto.com
Ethan Klein banned on Twitter after mocking Elon Musk over verification fiasco
H3H3’s Ethan Klein has found himself banned from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk following Musk’s rule change on parody posts. Since Elon Musk finally completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter at the end of October, the Tesla boss has been making some radical changes to the social media platform.
Comments / 0