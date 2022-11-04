Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce On Firm October Jobs Data, Muted Wages: Oil Leaps As China Lockdown Bets

Read full article on original website
Related
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle on Hopes for a More Dovish Fed
The major indexes ended a tumultuous week with a bang thanks to easing inflation data.
Stocks are in the process of bottoming and the Fed won't raise rates as far as Powell suggested, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
Stocks are bottoming out, and the Fed could soon pause its aggressive rate hikes, market veteran Ed Yardeni said. Despite hawkish comments from Powell, Yardeni said he expects other Fed officials to push back on that stance. That could mean stocks are approaching a low, since investors have already priced...
Business Insider
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year at $330 a share. The stock is worth $100 today after a post-earnings crash.
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year, paying about $330 a share on average. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company have plunged 70% this year to around $100. Meta has spent about $91 billion repurchasing stock since 2017, at an average cost of $242 a share. Mark Zuckerberg's social-media...
kitco.com
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%
The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
Stocks mostly rise, oil steady tracking China lockdown policy
Global stock markets mostly rose Monday, extending last week's strong gains, while oil prices steadied after China reaffirmed its commitment to an economically painful zero-Covid policy. Global markets and oil prices were buoyant last week on hopes Beijing may begin to roll back policies aimed at stamping out coronavirus within its borders.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Investor sentiment is the at the lowest level since 2017. Here's why that means a huge rally in the stock market may be imminent, according to BofA.
Wall Street is getting more bearish on stocks, but that has historically been a positive sign for future equity returns. Bank of America said a buy signal is close to flashing in its indicator that tracks sentiment on Wall Street. "The indicator is the closest it has been to a...
msn.com
Dollar Resumes Drop Amid Risk-On Trade Ahead of Inflation Data
(Bloomberg) -- The dollar extended losses on Monday as appetite for risk assets remained strong ahead of fresh US inflation data and the results of midterm elections. A Bloomberg gauge of the US currency fell 0.4% in New York after rising as much as 0.5% earlier as the risk-on mood hurt demand for the safety of the greenback. Most emerging-market currencies were up on the day, while the pound, Swiss franc and euro led the advance among Group-of-10 currencies.
US stocks surge after solid jobs report and speculation of China emerging from lockdowns
US stocks surged on Friday after a solid jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls jumping 261,000 in October. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, but the jobs report was likely not weak enough to change the Fed's interest rate hike plans. Stocks were also higher after speculation grew that China would...
tipranks.com
Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News
Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out
Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold jumps 1% as dollar rally stalls ahead of U.S. jobs data
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Friday as the dollar slipped ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer cues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 1.3% to $1,650.90 per ounce by 8:07 a.m. ET (1207 GMT), and was up about 0.6% for the week. U.S. gold futures gained 1.4% to $1,654.30.
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Starbucks, PayPal And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, November 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Friday, with investors looking to snap a four-day losing streak on Wall Street but hedging bets on an end-of-week rebound ahead of key jobs data prior to the start of trading.
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sell off as Binance's stunning takeover of FTX renews liquidity fears in the sector
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said Tuesday his crypto exchange will acquire rival FTX "and help cover the liquidity crunch." FTX Token crashed 45%.
Comments / 0