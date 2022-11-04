Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
FA criticises government over lack of PE in schools for girls
The Football Association has criticised the government over a lack of opportunities for girls to play sport in schools, saying it damages grassroots women's football. Last year a study showed more than half of girls aged 12-16 don't play sports. Only 41% of secondary schools offer equal access to football...
BBC
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group 'acting in the best interest of the club'
Liverpool's owners "are acting in the best interest of the club" by looking for new investment, says Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said on Monday that they "would consider new shareholders" following reports that the club is up for sale. The Athletic reported that FSG, which...
Comments / 0