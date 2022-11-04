Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Logan Paul reveals he suffered serious knee injury in WWE Universal match vs Roman Reigns
Logan Paul put on quite the performance against Roman Reigns in the WWE Universal Championship match in Saudi Arabia, and in addition to his loss, he walked away from the fight with serious injuries. On November 5, WWE’s current Universal Champion Roman Reigns stepped into the ring to defend his...
dexerto.com
Roman Reigns threatens MrBeast and KSI during WWE Crown Jewel title match
During a close match between WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and internet personality Logan Paul, the WWE Universal Champion took a moment to threaten YouTubers MrBeast and KSI who may attempt to join the wrestling world. Influencer boxing has recently been all the rage as the largest internet celebrities are taking...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect calls out WWE’s Roman Reigns for ducking him in Logan Paul match
Streaming star Dr Disrespect couldn’t help but point out that it appeared as if Roman Reigns was going to call him out during his match with Logan Paul but decided against it. Over the last few years, stars from YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok have started crossing over to the...
