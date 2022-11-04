Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
BBC
Ruthin helicopter crash: Racehorse owner Dai Walters in critical care
Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash. The businessman, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured after the accident in woods near Ruthin in Denbighshire. Racehorse trainer Sam Thomas was also injured in the crash but...
BBC
Fire crews tackle blaze at shop in Leven
About 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in Leven in Fife. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 vehicles, including two height appliances, to the scene in the town's High Street when the alarm was raised at 02:06. There were no reports of any casualties. Some...
BBC
Bristol Eccleston House residents talk as pig's head left
Tower block residents in Bristol have expressed safety concerns after a pig's head was left in a nearby alleyway. It happened at Eccleston House, Barton Hill, just a few weeks after six people were hurt in a fire that broke out in the flats. Residents said they have felt uneasy...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas did...
BBC
Sandhurst tree warnings ignored by council, say residents
Warnings about a tree that toppled into gardens during Storm Claudio were ignored by a council, residents have claimed. The tree crashed into fences in Sandhurst, Berkshire, having previously damaged houses when a branch came off in September. Resident Debbie Smith said Bracknell Forest Council had made an "error of...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Repairs to Rutland bridge hit by lorry to take three weeks
A railway bridge that was struck by a lorry will take about three weeks to repair, Network Rail has said. The lorry carrying a heavy load hit Fosters Bridge, on the A6121 in North Luffenham, Rutland, on Saturday. Network Rail said two structural beams needed replacing along with the railway...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Migrants housed in closed Newquay hotel, says councillor
A hotel used to accommodate migrants in Newquay would not have an impact on the availability of beds for tourists as it is normally closed at this time of year, a councillor has said. Louis Gardner said he had spoken to hotel staff, and an MP said "a limited number...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Norfolk woman returns home five months after being fit to leave hospital
A 91-year-old man said it was "lovely" to have his wife home from hospital, five months after she was declared fit to be discharged. Jane Garrett, 90, was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in April after having a fall. She was fit to leave in May, but...
Comments / 0