Orange County, FL

click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager in New York doesn’t want to come back to face golf cart DUI charge

An 82-year-old Villager doesn’t want to leave New York to face a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley was driving a golf cart on Jan. 21 when he was involved in a crash at Colony Plaza. The Quebec, Canada native was arrested on a DUI charge. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Accused groper free on bond frightens employee at local ice cream shop

An accused groper free on bond after alleged unwanted affection toward a Beef O’Brady’s server has been jailed after frightening an employee at a local ice cream shop. Larry William Rerick, 65, Fruitland Park, has been jailed without bond following his arrest Thursday night in an incident which began at the Sweet Lickz ice cream shop in Bushnell. The employee ran to the nearby I-75 Liquor store for help after an interaction with Rerick, who had been arrested last month after rubbing his hand on the thigh of a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s server.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested with purse full of drugs after report of suicidal threats

A woman was arrested with a purse full of drugs after a report of suicidal threats at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the condominium complex at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where 31-year-old Kristina Marie Buquicchio was going to be transported from the scene by ambulance, according to an arrest report. She was informed her purse would have to be searched prior to transport to a medical facility. The New York native “jumped out of her shoes and ran to the purse” which was on the hood of a deputy’s patrol car. She was handcuffed, but she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape, kicking a deputy as she tried to flee. She was wrapped in a restrain device and placed in the back of a patrol car.
WILDWOOD, FL

