iheart.com
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
A Florida man is accused of opening fire in a home as young children hid under blankets. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, got into an argument with his girlfriend and began to remove his belongings from the home early Friday (November 4) morning. They...
1 dead after crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old was found dead after a fatal crash in Volusia County, Florida High Patrol said. The crash happened on State Road 415, north of South Rasley Road. Investigators said that the man driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler missed a left-hand curve and ran off...
Troopers: 1 killed in 4-vehicle crash near Leesburg
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a crash involving several motorists near Leesburg in Lake County. Troopers responded to County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road around 7:15 a.m. Monday. At the scene, they determined that four vehicles — including a tractor-trailer — were involved....
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Orange County: FHP
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Deltona woman is dead after her car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. Authorities...
click orlando
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
click orlando
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
WESH
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. After being struck by a vehicle, a pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
WESH
Deputies: 22-year-old man killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
click orlando
65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
Eastbound lanes of I-4 shutdown in Seminole County after motorcyclist killed in crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near State Road 417 in Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the crash...
villages-news.com
Villager in New York doesn’t want to come back to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager doesn’t want to leave New York to face a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley was driving a golf cart on Jan. 21 when he was involved in a crash at Colony Plaza. The Quebec, Canada native was arrested on a DUI charge. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on I-4, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash in Orange County. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the westbound lanes of Interstate 4. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Jeep Renegade was traveling the wrong...
FHP: Deputy injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy and another person were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 near Mount Dora just after 6:30 a.m.
WESH
8-year-old boy dead after car crashes into Volusia County canal; Sister in critical condition
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One child is dead and another is in critical condition after a vehicle went into a South Daytona canal Wednesday night. South Daytona police responded to the scene of the crash on Lantern Drive near Reed Canal Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Police said responders...
Man in his 20s shot to death in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called at 2:30 p.m. to Americana Boulevard near South Texas Avenue after the victim was discovered with gunshot wounds. The man...
FHP: 2 pedestrians hit by car, 1 fatally, in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — One pedestrian was killed and another is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Orlando Friday evening, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on West Colonial Drive when a silver car struck the two pedestrians. No further information was...
villages-news.com
Accused groper free on bond frightens employee at local ice cream shop
An accused groper free on bond after alleged unwanted affection toward a Beef O’Brady’s server has been jailed after frightening an employee at a local ice cream shop. Larry William Rerick, 65, Fruitland Park, has been jailed without bond following his arrest Thursday night in an incident which began at the Sweet Lickz ice cream shop in Bushnell. The employee ran to the nearby I-75 Liquor store for help after an interaction with Rerick, who had been arrested last month after rubbing his hand on the thigh of a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s server.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested with purse full of drugs after report of suicidal threats
A woman was arrested with a purse full of drugs after a report of suicidal threats at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the condominium complex at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where 31-year-old Kristina Marie Buquicchio was going to be transported from the scene by ambulance, according to an arrest report. She was informed her purse would have to be searched prior to transport to a medical facility. The New York native “jumped out of her shoes and ran to the purse” which was on the hood of a deputy’s patrol car. She was handcuffed, but she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape, kicking a deputy as she tried to flee. She was wrapped in a restrain device and placed in the back of a patrol car.
