A woman was arrested with a purse full of drugs after a report of suicidal threats at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the condominium complex at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where 31-year-old Kristina Marie Buquicchio was going to be transported from the scene by ambulance, according to an arrest report. She was informed her purse would have to be searched prior to transport to a medical facility. The New York native “jumped out of her shoes and ran to the purse” which was on the hood of a deputy’s patrol car. She was handcuffed, but she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape, kicking a deputy as she tried to flee. She was wrapped in a restrain device and placed in the back of a patrol car.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO