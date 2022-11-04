Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx. Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the...
pix11.com
DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis
Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Expert explains Powerball odds as jackpot rises. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
pix11.com
NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over …. Authorities on Sunday...
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
pix11.com
How to navigate job hunting with NYC’s new salary transparency law
Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, joined New York Living on Monday to chat more about the law and how to navigate job searches moving forward. How to navigate job hunting with NYC’s new salary …. Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, joined New York Living on Monday to...
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
pix11.com
NYC brunch spot celebrates Mediterranean flavors
Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Jets hit bye at 6-3 with playoffs a realistic expectation. Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets....
buffalonynews.net
Paramount Oral Surgery of Staten Island Joins Allied OMS, Bringing Doctor Equity(TM) to New York
By joining the Allied OMS network of doctor-owned practices, Paramount Oral Surgery can expand access to care to thousands of patients in New York City. SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization (MSO) in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce Paramount Oral Surgery, located in Staten Island, NY has joined its growing network of top tier OMS practices, bringing the Allied OMS Doctor Equity™ model to the New York market.
New York City man stabbed in the face while waiting on Bronx subway platform
The NYPD arrested a 24-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a man in the face around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday while the victim waited on a Bronx subway platform.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s how it could impact NYC later this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole, a strengthening system that could become a hurricane before it thrashes Florida in the coming days, is forecasted to deliver impacts to New York City beginning on Friday, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. Nicole, the 14th named system of the 2022 Atlantic...
News to Make Your Skin Crawl: Hell’s Kitchen Building is One of City’s Worst for Bed Bugs
In a building once made famous by singer Sting, pests that don’t sting have taken over: bed bugs! All 21 units at 401-403 W57th Street, at the corner with 9th Avenue — an intersection memorialized by the British singer-songwriter in his 2016 album, 57th and 9th — have been infested by the dreaded insects, according […] The post News to Make Your Skin Crawl: Hell’s Kitchen Building is One of City’s Worst for Bed Bugs appeared first on W42ST.
pix11.com
Warm, humid day on tap in NY, NJ
The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of ‘tyranny’ ahead of …. President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up...
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in NYC
It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
NYC self-defense class teaches ways to protect yourself
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers usually travel the city on high alert, especially after hearing about stories of violence in the subway system. There are ways to protect yourself in a potentially dangerous situation. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more about a self-defense class being offered in the Bronx. Watch in the video player above.
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north
Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NBC New York
5G Towers Suddenly Showed Up Across NYC — Here's Why Some Neighborhoods Want Them Gone
There has been great confusion — and some concerns over safety — in neighborhoods across New York City after large, mysterious towers suddenly sprung up throughout the streetscape. So what are they for, and why are people concerned?. The structures are new 5G wireless towers, and thousands of...
Comments / 0