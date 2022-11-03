ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Arizona candidate Kari Lake campaign HQ receives ‘suspicious items’ in mail, prompting Phoenix police response

Phoenix law enforcement responded to the campaign headquarters for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after “suspicious items were located inside the mail.”. A spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers “responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th...
PHOENIX, AZ
SEE THE PIC: Pennsylvania mom ‘too scared to sleep’ after seeing ghostly figure on security camera

A Pennsylvania mother of four was so spooked by a ghostly image on her security camera that she couldn’t sleep, and her family has considered moving to another home. “I couldn’t get back to sleep, I laid there and turned on the TV because I was scared,” Amanda Pitt, 34, told The Mirror. “I kept going back to the camera, but I couldn’t see it anymore, so I thought maybe I was seeing things. The next morning I didn’t even know what to make of it.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Senate: Fetterman’s camp sues over undated absentee ballots

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) campaign filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania election officials on Monday demanding undated or misdated absentee ballots be counted in the midterms. The decision to sue the Pennsylvania county board of elections comes nearly a week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the board...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

