WDSU
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
Acadiana Table
Louisiana Oyster Loaf
With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
WDSU
New trash contracts begin for residents stretching from Lakeview to New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Two new trash contracts began in the city of New Orleans on Monday. IV Waste and Waste Pro have officially taken over trash and recycling pick-ups from Metro Service Group, which filed for bankruptcy last month. IV Waste will handle collections in Gentilly, Lakeview and parts...
Willie or Willie? Cast your vote in this Louisiana mayor’s race
Willie or Willie for Mayor in Folsom, Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jury awards $51 million over fatal Lamborghini crash on Tchoupitoulas Street
An Orleans Parish jury has awarded $51 million to the parents of a 23-year-old woman who was killed when business owner Jason Adams took her on an inebriated joyride in his Lamborghini, hit a curb at an estimated 118 mph and crashed into the Tchoupitoulas Street floodwall. Adams, 36, was...
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
WDSU
Local store owners say Hubig's Pies weren't delivered on Monday; cites 'wrapper issues' for delay
JEFFERSON, La. — People who want to get their hands on Hubig's Pies might have to wait a little longer. Stores across the New Orleans Metro Area said they received the news Monday morning that they would not receive their scheduled drop-offs because of a technical issue at the Hubig's Factory.
fox8live.com
Could constitution amendment 4 involves the authority to waive water charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Maxie strolled toward the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board office with a portfolio in his hand. It contained something he could not ignore. “I got a $3,000 water bill right now,” said Maxie. The bill showed more than $3,200 due. His previous bill...
Saltwater has infiltrated a Louisiana parish's drinking supply as drought slows the Mississippi River. It could put residents with health issues at risk
About 3,000 residents in a Louisiana community south of New Orleans have been warned saltwater permeated their drinking water supply, posing a threat to residents with health risks.
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff releases report on Mayor LaToya Cantrell stalking investigation
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has released a final report on stalking allegations the New Orleans mayor made against the City Council President's driver and security guard. OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux was a driver and security guard for Helena Moreno before he was reassigned to the Orleans Parish Jail, after...
fox8live.com
Orleans jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in Jason Adams’ drunken Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish jury on Monday (Nov. 7) awarded $51 million in damages to the family of a young woman killed six years ago in a speeding Lamborghini crashed by an impaired driver. The verdict against that driver -- Jason Adams -- concluded a four-day lawsuit...
NOLA.com
New Orleans deputy accused of stealing coworker's debit card, paying Entergy, Cox bills
An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was booked last week with counts of malfeasance in office, identity theft and access device fraud after allegedly stealing an Sheriff's Office nurse's debit card and using it to pay utility bills. Brittany E. Spencer White, 37, took an ID and debit card out...
WDSU
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
Hubig's Pies Are Returning to New Orleans Stores Today
No one has been able to get their hands on these pies since that tragic day until now.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
Cantrell recall leaders continue effort, make retaliation claims
Recall effort vice chair Eileen Carter, says the NoLaToya recall group will give its next update about the number of signatures they have next week.
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
She was recently suspended from the New Orleans Police Department.
