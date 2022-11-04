Read full article on original website
PJ Walker to start for Panthers vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his fifth consecutive start at quarterback for the Panthers Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday. With just a few days to get ready for the Falcons, Wilks opted to stick with Walker despite a poor showing...
Panthers fire 2 coaches after blowout loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers parted ways with two assistant coaches following Sunday's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday. Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni are no longer with the organization effective immediately. Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule, while Pasqualoni was in his first season in Carolina.
PJ Walker Set To Start On Thursday Night Football Against Atlanta | Locked on Panthers
PJ Walker is set to start on Thursday Night Football against the Falcons. Wilks has not committed to a long term starting QB. That and more on Locked on Panthers.
Charlotte Hornets get Terry Rozier back but offense still broken without LaMelo Ball. | Locked On Hornets
Terry Rozier is back but what does it mean long term for the Hornets. Plus, when can we expect to see other backcourt players returning to the team?
