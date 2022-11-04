ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLTX.com

PJ Walker to start for Panthers vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his fifth consecutive start at quarterback for the Panthers Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday. With just a few days to get ready for the Falcons, Wilks opted to stick with Walker despite a poor showing...
ATLANTA, GA
Panthers fire 2 coaches after blowout loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers parted ways with two assistant coaches following Sunday's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday. Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni are no longer with the organization effective immediately. Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule, while Pasqualoni was in his first season in Carolina.
