CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers parted ways with two assistant coaches following Sunday's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday. Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni are no longer with the organization effective immediately. Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule, while Pasqualoni was in his first season in Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO