Read full article on original website
Blake Berlin
3d ago
I'm a property owner, and this looks promising. If it helps me screen out bad renters, it will absolutely keep costs down. That will keep rents down.
Reply
2
Related
Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation
Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
Want to buy a house, but spooked by 7% rates? A mortgage broker lays out 4 things to do to make it happen.
Erica Davis broke down the one thing you absolutely shouldn't do before applying for a mortgage and how to negotiate to keep costs down.
Houston Chronicle
The housing market is worse than you think
Everyone is feeling the squeeze. “Mortgage rates are sky high, prices are sky high, and there’s no inventory,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “This may be the worst time in my living history for the homebuyer. It just doesn’t make sense.”. Mortgage...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 17 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says
The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 metric tons of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 14.7 metric tons of carbon per year, per the World Bank. In just two months, Facebook creator...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
New York City's 'smallest apartment' has no bathroom and its renter shares one in the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
Business Insider
I refused to buy a house when mortgage rates were low even though my friends were pressuring me, and there are 5 reasons I'm glad I resisted
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many of my friends bought houses...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
The American City Where Home Prices Are Plunging
The city where a retreat in the residential real estate market is most evident is in Texas.
I’m a money collector – your $5 bill could be worth more than $17,000, the ‘smear’ detail to look for
SEARCH through your drawers because you just might have a $5 bill worth thousands. According to the TikTok account TreasureTown, which creates content on all things valuable from coins to cash, a specific type of bill just sold for $17,625. The bill is so valuable because of certain errors that...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in a few weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first of two December payments due to a scheduling quirk in a few weeks, for a total of $1,755. The first payment is scheduled to be sent out to eligible people on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 7