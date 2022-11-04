ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

soulofmiami.org

November Arts Night at The Betsy Hotel 11/17/22

Legacy vocalist Carole Ann Taylor with pianist Ryan Ellis. (Tyreek is a YoungArts award-winning jazz vocalist) (NO Vacancy preview for Miami Beach Art Week) An Evening of Jazz, Opera, Visual Arts as part of the City of Miami Beach’s Culture Crawl. FREE Admission. MIAMI, FLORIDA — Adding to the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
outsidetheboxmom.com

Is Selling Your Home A Good Financial Decision?

Selling your home can be a big financial decision. There are several factors to consider before choosing to sell, and it’s essential to weigh all options carefully before deciding what’s best for you and your family. This article will explore some key considerations when determining if selling your...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Patrick Azcarate, M.D., Joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as a Cardiologist

November 3, 2022 – Cardiologist Patrick Azcarate, M.D., joins Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Azcarate specializes in general cardiology, cardio-oncology and imaging. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re honored to welcome Dr. Azcarate to our cardiologist team and South Florida,”...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Where’s Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen opening next? Have you tried Whit’s Frozen Custard?

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Whit’s Frozen Custard, Lighthouse Point This Ohio-spun emporium for rich frozen custard is scooping its first Broward County outpost in early 2023 under franchisee John Khoury, in a storefront on the corner of Federal Highway and Northeast 49th ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS News

Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions

- A Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the big prize from the July 26 drawing. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number. . He bought the ticket at Stirling Petroleum, Inc...
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Nabbed At Macy’s After Cameras Catch Theft

Department Stores Have Tremendous Surveillance Systems. Boca Raton’s Barbara Shortt Allegedly Didn’t Know… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major department stores have major security and surveillance systems that keep eyes on everything going on in the store. Yet time and time again, the Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident

Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
DAVIE, FL
floridapolitics.com

State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district

Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

