Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Related
soulofmiami.org
November Arts Night at The Betsy Hotel 11/17/22
Legacy vocalist Carole Ann Taylor with pianist Ryan Ellis. (Tyreek is a YoungArts award-winning jazz vocalist) (NO Vacancy preview for Miami Beach Art Week) An Evening of Jazz, Opera, Visual Arts as part of the City of Miami Beach’s Culture Crawl. FREE Admission. MIAMI, FLORIDA — Adding to the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
outsidetheboxmom.com
Is Selling Your Home A Good Financial Decision?
Selling your home can be a big financial decision. There are several factors to consider before choosing to sell, and it’s essential to weigh all options carefully before deciding what’s best for you and your family. This article will explore some key considerations when determining if selling your...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Patrick Azcarate, M.D., Joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as a Cardiologist
November 3, 2022 – Cardiologist Patrick Azcarate, M.D., joins Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Azcarate specializes in general cardiology, cardio-oncology and imaging. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re honored to welcome Dr. Azcarate to our cardiologist team and South Florida,”...
Coming soon: Where’s Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen opening next? Have you tried Whit’s Frozen Custard?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Whit’s Frozen Custard, Lighthouse Point This Ohio-spun emporium for rich frozen custard is scooping its first Broward County outpost in early 2023 under franchisee John Khoury, in a storefront on the corner of Federal Highway and Northeast 49th ...
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
CBS News
Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions
- A Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the big prize from the July 26 drawing. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number. . He bought the ticket at Stirling Petroleum, Inc...
usf.edu
Stilt homes, raised roads, maybe a huge wall. Can Miami-Dade stay safe from storm surge?
It’s been almost a century since a powerful hurricane drove storm surge up the Miami River, a worst-case scenario for what is now one of the most densely populated and at-risk coastal cities in the nation. Ever since Hurricane Andrew set the bar in 1992 for how much damage...
gotowncrier.com
Wellington Zoners Reject Request To Allow Home On Small Little Ranches Parcel
Wellington’s Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 rejected a request from a property owner seeking to build a home on a small parcel currently designated as open space in the Palm Beach Little Ranches equestrian community. At issue was a request by property owner Neil Winer...
Boca Raton Woman Nabbed At Macy’s After Cameras Catch Theft
Department Stores Have Tremendous Surveillance Systems. Boca Raton’s Barbara Shortt Allegedly Didn’t Know… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major department stores have major security and surveillance systems that keep eyes on everything going on in the store. Yet time and time again, the Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident
Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
floridapolitics.com
State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district
Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
floridapolitics.com
Kevin Marino Cabrera, Jorge Fors Jr. clash for District 6 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
The race is by far the most hostile and litigious of any contest for the Miami-Dade Commission this election cycle. After months of campaigning and mounting animosity, the race between lobbyist Kevin Marino Cabrera and Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr. for the Miami-Dade County Commission will conclude Nov. 8.
Click10.com
Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
3 men arrested for their roles in multimillion-dollar Midwest meat heist ring
Three men have been arrested in Miami for their role in a multistate theft ring targeting beef and pork packaging plants, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Click10.com
Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
Comments / 0