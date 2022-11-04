Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Meta said to be planning significant layoffs
Facebook-parent Meta is said to be planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of workers and could begin as early as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Meta has a headcount of more than 87,000, according to a September SEC filing.
KTVZ
Kyiv residents mull life outside the city as power outages bite and incomes plummet
Kyiv residents have been getting used to 12 hours a day without electricity, but the situation has gone from bad to worse recently as the Russian missile campaign puts the Ukrainian grid under further pressure, causing even more outages. On Monday evening, in a normally busy neighborhood on the east...
Tax oil firms to pay for climate damage, island nations say
A group of small island nations joined calls on Tuesday for a windfall tax on oil companies to compensate developing countries for the damage caused by climate change-induced natural disasters. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called Monday for a 10 percent tax on oil companies to fund loss and damage.
KTVZ
Advertisers crack jokes about the end times and turnip lattes as inflation bites
A woman maneuvers her car onto a street called “Wits’ End.” The sky is an ominous red, and strange things are happening. Mailboxes are spitting out letters. Umbrellas aren’t rain-proof. A radio announcer warns of a “crisis on the horizon” and “another tough year.”
KTVZ
Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm
BERLIN (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company. It comes after a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal. Germany company Elmos said late Monday that it had been informed by the Economy Ministry that the sale of its factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.” The change comes as Germany struggles with the extent it should allow Chinese companies to invest in Europe’s biggest economy.
KTVZ
iPhone factory workers in China offered bonuses to return to work
One of Apple’s largest suppliers is trying to strike a delicate balance in China. Foxconn has to comply with some of the harshest Covid rules in the world while ensuring that Apple’s shipments are not severely disrupted just before the key holiday season begins. The Taiwanese company, which...
KTVZ
Taiwan’s virtual beauty brand struggles on Wall Street debut
Taiwan’s latest entrant to Wall Street has had a rough ride since it went public a week ago. Shares of Perfect Corp., a software company that allows users to virtually try on makeup or jewelry from brands such as Estée Lauder, LVMH and Shiseido, have fallen more than 40% from their listing price since they began trading on the New York Stock Exchange a week ago.
KTVZ
How human height has changed over time—and what might be behind it
How human height has changed over time—and what might be behind it. Father and son look at skeletons in museum exhibit. Genetics partially influences height, but other factors, such as nutrition, also affect how tall you become as an adult. The average height of a population can indicate the health of its people since things such as childhood illness and poor nutrition during pregnancy and childhood can stunt a person’s growth.
Gap Sells Greater China Business to Chinese E-commerce Firm for Up to $50 Million
SHANGHAI — Gap is selling its Greater China business to Chinese e-commerce operator Baozun. According to Baozun, the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, White Horse Hongkong Holding Ltd., will acquire all of Gap’s equity interests in the Greater China area, which includes its mainland China and Taiwan businesses.
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Three in 10 U.S. adults have trouble sleeping, nearly as many experience daytime sleepiness, and many play catch-up on their days off work to erase sleep deficits, a new study suggests.
