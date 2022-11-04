Read full article on original website
Rock’s 30 Creepiest Songs
There's a chill in the air, the sun sets early and an icy wind blows through bare tree branches. Halloween looms. With spooky season upon us, now is the perfect time to consider some of rock's most terror-inducing tracks — songs with spine-chilling lyrics that tell tall tales of ghosts and goblins, or, creepier still, songs that recount real-life blood and gore. From serial killers to scary monsters, the below list of 30 Creepiest Rock Songs should suit all of your Halloween playlist needs. Forget "Monster Mash," these tracks are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare ...
Yoko Ono Said Paul McCartney Helped Save Her Marriage to John Lennon
John Lennon and Yoko Ono separated in the early 1970s. Paul McCartney eventually spoke to Lennon about returning to Ono.
A Paul McCartney Song Got Its Name Because His Kids Used the Wrong Word for ‘Milk’
Paul McCartney discovered the distinct way his kids pronounced milk and he decided to write a song using this funny pronounciation
Hear Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Trade Vocals on New ‘Creatures’ Demo
Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version. The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version...
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
35 Years Ago: Joe Walsh’s ‘Got Any Gum?’ Begins Career Downturn
The late '80s were a challenging period for classic rockers: Could they remain relevant and maintain their levels of success, born of moments six or eight or 10 years before, when they were topping the charts and regularly packing arenas? Many were staring down their 40s, if not meekly entering them, crossing a threshold that at one time was impossible to fathom. Rock was a young person's game, a music of rebellion and reaction to those of a certain, older set.
Why George Lynch Went Back to Lynch Mob Name
George Lynch explained why he started using the band name Lynch Mob again, after retiring it in 2020 and calling it problematic and inexcusable due to its cultural overtones. In a recent interview with Full in Bloom, the guitarist said the group's replacement moniker, Electric Freedom, didn't connect with audiences, putting his career at risk, so so he returned to the original band name this month.
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
How Rick Rubin Talked Johnny Cash Into Covering Nine Inch Nails
Rick Rubin recalled persuading Johnny Cash to record a cover of Nine Inch Nails' classic song “Hurt” – resulting in a version that also became a classic. The stripped-down take appeared on Cash’s 2002 album American IV: The Man Comes Around. It was one of a series of records he made with producer Rubin in a project that began in 1994 and led to a resurgence in the legendary singer’s career.
Bruce Springsteen, ‘Only the Strong Survive': Album Review
Bruce Springsteen's long history with other artists' material stretches back to his pre-fame bar-band days through his 2006 album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions. And while resorting to a covers album is typically one step before "rerecording your old songs" in the career-downturn cycle (unless you're Taylor Swift), Springsteen's commitment to others' songs has always superseded the last-try commercial grasps associated with such records.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Rock’s 100 Most Underrated Albums
You know that LP it seems like only you love? Let's talk about those. This list of Rock's 100 Most Underrated Albums includes an incredibly broad compendium of near misses, also-rans, shoulda-beens and forgotten gems. The reasons they were ignored are many. In some cases, they arrived at the tail end of a period of stirring success, but also of abject failure. Sometimes, bands moved too far outside of fans' comfort zones, or returned to their core sound too late for it to matter.
Dolly Parton Wants to Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page
Dolly Parton said she was hoping to reunite former Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for a new rendition of “Stairway to Heaven.”. She covered the track on her 2002 album Halos & Horns, opting for a bluegrass-style version. But in a new interview with Pollstar ahead of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she said she wanted to deliver a more faithful version.
Watch Donovan and Robert Plant Perform ‘Season of the Witch’
Donovan joined Robert Plant onstage at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland, where they performed Donovan's "Season of the Witch." The seasonally appropriate song has often appeared in Plant's sets over the past two decades. Most recently, he performed the song on Halloween night at his concert in Dublin. Donovan's appearance, however, marked the first time Plant performed the classic song with its writer.
50 Years Ago: ‘Talking Book’ Begins Stevie Wonder’s Amazing Run
Stevie Wonder's early 1972 release Music of My Mind was an incremental achievement, as he neatly refined the approach of earlier, more uneven albums. The follow-up Talking Book arrived on Oct. 27, 1972, as something else entirely: a crystallization of Wonder's self-contained genius. He plays all of the instruments on...
John Lennon Called the Song He Wrote for The Rolling Stones a ‘Throwaway’
John Lennon and Paul McCartney gave The Rolling Stones their first big hit, but Lennon believes the song was a ‘throwaway’
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
Listen to Steve Perry’s New Holiday Song, ‘Maybe This Year’
Steve Perry has released his first original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." The track, which you can listen to below, is included in the deluxe edition of Perry's 2021 album, The Season. Perry had previously teased the song on his TikTok account. "I wrote the lyrical sentiment about how the...
Hear Tom Petty Cover ‘Call Me the Breeze’ at 1997 Fillmore Show
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers can be heard covering JJ Cale’s classic song “Call Me the Breeze” in a newly released clip from the band’s residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco from 1997. It appears on a box set, due on Nov. 25, which celebrates...
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
