Before there was Rudy Giuliani or Lil Wayne, Ryan Reynolds bravely competed on the original Masked Singer. The Marvel star appeared on the Korean version of the reality singing show in 2018, when he performed under a unicorn costume and revealed himself to a shocked audience. And while viewers were thrilled by the surprise, Reynolds says his time onstage was anything but fun. Reynolds, who was in Korea promoting the second Deadpool film at the time, said he chose to appear on The Masked Singer to spice up his press tour. He told TODAY, “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and when you...

20 MINUTES AGO