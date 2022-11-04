Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their best...
'SNL' has Trump plead his case to restore banned Twitter account
It's been a crazy few weeks for Twitter, and "SNL" made the most of the chaos. Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal to buy the company last week, which led to massive layoffs and questions about whether the world's richest man would restore some banned accounts. "Saturday Night Live"...
Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP. The former president will welcome supporters in Miami, the third stop...
A guide to the election deniers in midterm races
Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win. Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.
Biden readies for 'a horrible two years' if GOP takes control of Congress
As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday's midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. "If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years," Biden told the small crowd gathered inside...
Biden takes aim at GOP election deniers in the final stretch of campaign
On Election Day Eve, President Joe Biden will headline a political rally in Maryland where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore looks poised to become the state's first Black governor. That final campaign swing before Election Day comes after Biden spent the weekend in New York stumping for Democratic Gov. Kathy...
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady -- spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate -- she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an "I see you" to female voters.
Pennsylvania takes on outsized importance in fight for Senate control
No Senate race in the country has received as much money and attention as the hotly contested and at-times divisive contest between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. And with over one million ballots already cast and Election Day just hours away, the reason is clear: Republican...
RNC chairwoman says Republicans will accept election results after letting 'the process play out'
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that candidates from her party would accept the results of the midterm elections after letting "the process play out." "Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass, and it'll go to the courts and then everybody should accept the...
Democrats have zero room for error in Senate races as GOP House campaign builds
The race for control of the 50-50 Senate has come down to the wire, with Democrats trying to hold a legislative line of defense as the prospect of a politically divided Washington grows increasingly likely. Even as the odds of House Democrats keeping their majority worsen -- with the party...
Klobuchar pushes back against Newsom's claim that Democrats are 'getting crushed on narrative' by Republicans
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday pushed back on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's argument that their party is "getting crushed on narrative" by Republicans and right-wing media outlets. "You know what? He's out there in California right now, and I am out here and been all over Ohio with Tim...
Biden's stock market record so far is the second worst since Jimmy Carter
The stock market started the Biden era with a boom. But it heads into the midterm election looking more like a bust. Entering Monday, the S&P 500 advanced just 13.2% since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. That marks the second-worst performance during a president's first 1,022 calendar days in office since former President Jimmy Carter, according to CFRA Research.
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton decides against 2024 presidential bid
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has decided to forgo a 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Cotton is the first high-profile Republican to remove himself from a wide list of rumored GOP presidential hopefuls that includes former President Donald Trump, who himself appears to be on the brink of announcing.
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia's Abigail Spanberger is 'dedicated to serving this country'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected in 2018, is locked...
7 Things to watch for in Tuesday's midterm elections
The 2022 midterms have arrived, as voters across the nation decide who will set the agenda in Washington and in statehouses across the country for the next two years -- and who will set the ground rules for 2024. The House and Senate, where Democrats currently hold narrow majorities, are...
Officials on edge but no major issues reported as Election Day voting opens across the US
Americans head to the polls on Tuesday for an election that has state and local officials across the country on edge as they brace for potential problems at voting places, contentious legal fights over ballots and disinformation about the vote itself. 41 million pre-election ballots were cast in 47 states,...
Top US cyber official says state officials are 'pleased' with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise
One of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they're "pleased" with the federal government's support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they're not getting enough. Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
Kari Lake's campaign headquarters receives 'suspicious' mail containing white powder
An envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was received Saturday at the campaign headquarters of the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona. A staffer at Kari Lake's campaign headquarters in Phoenix opened an envelope that contained white power, a campaign spokesman told CNN. Items recovered during the investigation will be tested...
