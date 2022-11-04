FRASER- In their sixth of sixteen games against the Motor City Rockers, the Port Huron Prowlers dropped another that should have been won. The Rockers, in their inaugural season, haven’t been able to come up with any Off-Ice Officials, including the critical Goal Judges who sit behind the nets and signal if a goal is good. They are also responsible for NOT signaling a goal if there is a discrepancy such as a net being off the mooring pegs. Fraser’s overtime game-winner was just such the case. Video frame capture from the league’s YouTube streaming clearly shows the net off the peg prior to the referees indicating a good goal.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO