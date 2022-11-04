Read full article on original website
visitdetroit.com
Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection
The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
Michigan high school football: Cass Tech avenges loss to Southfield A&T with 25-14 win
Detroit Cass Tech got an early jump on Daylight Saving Time in the Michigan high school football playoffs. The Technicians evoked shades of state title runs in 2011, 2012 and 2016 as they turned back the clock with a 25-14 victory Saturday afternoon over host Southfield A&T in a Division 1 district final to avenge a season-opening 56-54 loss. ...
Legendary Detroit news anchors and Tigers featured in WDIV prime-time special
There’s something irresistible about watching old home movies and sharing stories of good times and bad times with your family. And even in the YouTube and TikTok age, Detroit's local TV stations still feel like family. Now one of those stations is having a prime-time family reunion of sorts. “Going 4 It: The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’
Updated, 7:51 a.m., 11/6/22 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats joined actress Kerry Washington on Saturday night to rally at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Washington, best known for her roles in the movie, “Django Unchained” and the TV show, “Scandal,” told about 300 people that voting in the midterm election […] The post Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63
Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Prowlers vs Motor City Rockers, Nov. 5
FRASER- In their sixth of sixteen games against the Motor City Rockers, the Port Huron Prowlers dropped another that should have been won. The Rockers, in their inaugural season, haven’t been able to come up with any Off-Ice Officials, including the critical Goal Judges who sit behind the nets and signal if a goal is good. They are also responsible for NOT signaling a goal if there is a discrepancy such as a net being off the mooring pegs. Fraser’s overtime game-winner was just such the case. Video frame capture from the league’s YouTube streaming clearly shows the net off the peg prior to the referees indicating a good goal.
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
Detroit News
Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial
Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
jack1065.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prosecutors: Detroit man sent ex-girlfriend videos of him torturing her small dog to harass her
DETROIT – A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog as part of ongoing abuse and harassment of his ex-girlfriend is facing several charges. Julius Holley, 55, has been charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building and one count of stalking.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Motion Denied in Frivolous Election Lawsuit Against City of Detroit
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced her department’s motion to file an amicus brief in Karamo et al. v Janice Winfrey, Detroit City Clerk has been granted and the Plaintiffs’ motion for injunctive relief was denied. “This order from the Court allows the City...
michiganradio.org
Wayne Co. judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
