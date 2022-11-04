ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

visitdetroit.com

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Updated, 7:51 a.m., 11/6/22 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats joined actress Kerry Washington on Saturday night to rally at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Washington, best known for her roles in the movie, “Django Unchained” and the TV show, “Scandal,” told about 300 people that voting in the midterm election […] The post Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

FRASER- In their sixth of sixteen games against the Motor City Rockers, the Port Huron Prowlers dropped another that should have been won. The Rockers, in their inaugural season, haven’t been able to come up with any Off-Ice Officials, including the critical Goal Judges who sit behind the nets and signal if a goal is good. They are also responsible for NOT signaling a goal if there is a discrepancy such as a net being off the mooring pegs. Fraser’s overtime game-winner was just such the case. Video frame capture from the league’s YouTube streaming clearly shows the net off the peg prior to the referees indicating a good goal.
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced her department’s motion to file an amicus brief in Karamo et al. v Janice Winfrey, Detroit City Clerk has been granted and the Plaintiffs’ motion for injunctive relief was denied. “This order from the Court allows the City...
DETROIT, MI

