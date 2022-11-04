ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

KSR Today: MBB beats KSU, Football prepares for Mizzou

By Jack Pilgrim
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLeWN_0iydqkBY00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The basketball/football crossover continues for UK Athletics, as the men’s basketball team defeated Kentucky State 111-53 to close out the exhibition schedule on Thursday, while the football team is set to travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers this Saturday in Columbia.

We’ll start with John Calipari’s squad and how their win unfolded, then look into how Mark Stoops’ team can pull off the victory at Mizzou — a crucial matchup coming off an embarrassing loss in Knoxville last week.

Offense fires on all cylinders, defense overwhelms

Following a historically poor offensive performance in the team’s first exhibition game, the Wildcats torched the nets in their second showing, scoring 111 points on 50% shooting overall and 46.2% from three. Individually, Antonio Reeves led the way for the ‘Cats, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 7-14 shooting and 5-10 from deep, followed by Jacob Toppin with 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes.

CJ Fredrick showed off his playmaking abilities — Calipari raved about it after the game — finishing with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds with zero turnovers in 26 minutes. Another hot shooting performance from deep (3-5 3PT), the redshirt senior is now shooting 68.8% from three in three exhibition showings this preseason (including Blue-White).

Defensively, the Wildcats allowed the Thorobreds to shoot just 28.2% from the field and 27.3% from three while forcing 20 turnovers and blocking 11 shots. It was the team’s second consecutive dominant defensive effort after previously allowing just 38 points to Missouri Western, the fewest given up in an exhibition game since Kentucky allowed 28 vs. Transylvania back in 2012.

Rapid Reaction

Is Fredrick the team’s best player behind Oscar Thiebwe? Will it be Ugonna Onyenso or Lance Ware backing up the star center? What exactly is Chris Livingston?

The KSR basketball crew breaks it all down with our postgame rapid reactions, live from Rupp Arena.

John Calipari breaks down the win

What did Calipari think of the game? Who impressed him the most?

Also, the Kentucky head coach discusses a difficult week around the program following the loss of Daimion Collins’ father, Ben.

Ware, Livingston and Thiero share their thoughts

Lance Ware, Chris Livingston and Adou Thiero were the player representatives after the game, discussing what went right and what the Wildcats are working on going into regular season play.

Photo Gallery

UK Football heads to Mizzou

Kentucky football is in a difficult spot going into the back end of the regular season. Sitting at 5-3 and coming off a deflating loss at Tennessee, there are more questions than answers surrounding the team. The offense is sputtering as offensive line play and game-planning remain serious issues, while the defense’s bend-but-don’t-break style broke in Knoxville.

It’s an opportunity to right the ship in Columbia, taking on a stout defense in Missouri, who gives up just 21.5 points per game, 4.9 yards per play and 1.65 points per drive. Offensively, the Tigers struggle a bit, scoring just 23.9 points per game while averaging 5.4 yards per play and 1.68 yards per drive.

It will be a battle of the UK offense vs. Mizzou defense, with the Wildcats needing to get things rolling with the ball for a chance to win.

What does Vegas think of the matchup? It’s an even spread right now, with the money line favoring the Tigers ever-so-slightly thanks to home-field advantage. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 50.4% chance to win in Columbia. The over/under has been set at 40 points.

Kick-off is scheduled for noon ET (11 a.m. CT) at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field on Saturday, with the game broadcast live on SEC Network.

KSR Game of the Week heads to Taylorsville

The regular season is over and the playoffs are here for KHSAA football, and KSR Game of the Week is ready for round one. Where is the crew headed? Taylorsville, as the Spencer County Bears (9-1, 5-0 vs. 4A) are set to host the Shelby County Rockets (5-5).

The Bears are winning their games by an average margin of 24 points and averaging an impressive 38 points per game under Mike Marksbury. They’re currently averaging 303 rushing yards per game, with three players registering over 700 yards on the season. Wade Hutt is the team’s leading rusher with 882 yards and is followed by Camden Cardwell’s 862 and Kellen Marksbury with 722 — combining for 34 touchdowns as a trio. The defense is only giving up 13 points per outing, led by Nick Stowe’s 133 tackles (6 for loss).

As for Shelby County, the Rockets beat Anderson County 49-18 last Friday. Coach Marcus Harris’ squad is led by standout playmaker Gianni Hunter, who has racked up 1,190 rush yards and 17 touchdowns. Carter White is the team’s top pass-catcher with 15 receptions, while Isaac Estrada is the Rockets’ leading tackler with 86 stops and 5 TFLs.

The Rockets are looking to put the Bears on upset alert. KSR will be in attendance for it all, with kick scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

We’ll see you in Taylorsville.

2022 Breeders’ Cup begins today

Happy Future Stars Friday! It’s time to get this money with KSR’s Nick Roush, as he shares his picks and betting advice for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

Live from Keeneland this year, the Breeders’ Cup is one of the richest two days in sports, with $31 million paid out in purses and awards over the entire weekend.

Coverage will take place on NBC and USA, featuring the world’s best thoroughbreds racing for the big bucks in the 14-race card.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2023 rankings

John Calipari has found his recruiting spark once again and is looking to bring in several of the top players in 2023. On Monday, On3 released their updated rankings for the 2023 class, and a Kentucky commit came in at No. 1 overall. Aaron Bradshaw recently committed to the Cats...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday

Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers

Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Remains Ranked in Latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky football remains at No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 21-17 win over Missouri in Columbia.  The Wildcats are one of six SEC teams still ranked heading into week 11, but they're far behind the other five schools that sit at or near the top of the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops recaps Kentucky's win at Missouri: 'We found a way'

Mark Stoops exhaled after a last-minute win over Missouri thanks to a roughing the punter call on Missouri gave Kentucky a victory. “Very proud of the team,” Stoops said on SEC Network. “We knew obviously we had a tough loss a week ago, coming on the road, Coach Drink got these guys playing exceptionally hard, very physical football team. We knew it’d be a defensive battle both sides, feel very fortunate to come out with the win.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Epicenter, who finished second in two of the three Triple Crown races this year, was injured at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup Classic and taken to a Lexington equine hospital. The Breeders’ Cup issued a statement on Epicenter:. “Epicenter was pulled up by jockey...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers — a hidden vault guards …. The nondescript building in Delaware would...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Largest purebred livestock show underway at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Livestock exhibitors from across the country are in Louisville from Nov. 3 - 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE). The event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where exhibitors showcase top livestock. This year there are 23,000 entries, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy