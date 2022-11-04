Penn State football redshirt report: Where do things stand at the start of November?

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) reads the play during the Ohio State Buckeyes versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on October 29, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State coach James Franklin did not shed much light on which his freshmen were in the green, yellow, and red light categories back in August. That was unusual. Franklin offered some specifics in past years. But, the ninth-year leader of the Lions had a reason for the switch.

“That’s really a very fluid kind of conversation throughout the year,” Franklin said. “Obviously it gets to a point, about mid-season, where you kind of got to make some decisions one way or another. Either you’re moving ahead in playing guys or you’re going to try to use the four-game model and save guys.

“The challenge is for all these guys that are 18 for the most part, they’re not really built to see the big picture. They all just want to be able to play so they can say they played as true freshmen. I get that, but we’ve also had guys that have done that, then at the end they go, If I knew it was going to play out the way it played out, I’d like to have the year back, make a different decision. I try to keep talking with these guys, if not every week, every other week, to be able to gauge that, monitor that, be on the same page.”

Now that the final month of the season is here, there is certainly some clarity in terms of the green light and red light players. But, that yellow group, which is made up of players Penn State thinks could be ready to play in more than five games but would rather redshirt, is still fluid this time of year. Here’s where things stand now.

Penn State redshirt report heading into Indiana

Penn State has nine redshirts burned already. Six players — backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, receiver Omari Evans, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive tackle Zane Durant, linebacker Abdul Carter — have all played in eight games so far this season. Allen and Singleton combined for 26 carries for 121 yards against Ohio State, while Allen scored a touchdown. And, Carter had four tackles and a sack against the Buckeyes.

The other players who have lost a year of eligibility are safety KJ Winston (seven games), quarterback Drew Allar (six), and corner Cam Miller (six). That wraps up the green group.

The yellow group includes no one who played against OSU. But, that could change at Indiana, especially along the offensive line, where injuries are an issue. Tackle Drew Shelton and guard Vega Ioane have both already played in two games and could see their third on Saturday. But, Penn State hopes that isn’t the case as it would like to redshirt them. Receiver Kaden Saunders has also played in two games. It won’t be shocking, barring injuries, if he only sees time in two more between now and the bowl game to save himself a year.

Finally, three Lions have played in one game: Safety Mehki Flowers, corner Cristian Driver, and linebacker Keon Wylie. Each is only expected to play in up to three of the remaining final five games, if possible, as well.

Also, seven Lions have yet to see game action this fall and are not expected to.

Lions true freshman game-by-game breakdown

Eight games (burned redshirt) – RB Nick Singleton, RB Kaytron Allen, WR Omari Evans, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, DT Zane Durant, LB Abdul Carter

Seven games (burned redshirt) – S KJ Winston

Six games: QB Drew Allar, CB Cam Miller

Two games: WR Kaden Saunders, OL Drew Shelton, OL Vega Ioane

One game: LB Keon Wylie, CB Cristian Driver, Saf. Mehki Flowers,

Zero Games – QB Beau Pribula, WR Anthony Ivey, WR Tyler Johnson, TE Jerry Cross, OL Maleek McNeil, DT Kaleb Artis, P Alex Bacchetta