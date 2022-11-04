ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Thumb Midterms Guide: County Proposal Edition

Several counties in the Thumb Area have millage and bond proposals on the November 8th ballot, with most of the measures being renewals of current millages. In Sanilac County for instance, county officials will be asking voters to renew the recently expired Medical Care Facility millage, which provides funds for the facility’s operation. The millage, first approved in 2016, would be renewed at the original 0.20 mills (20 cents for every $1000 of taxable value), and would be levied for six years, until 2027. It’s estimated that almost $340,000 in the first year of the millage being levied, with a portion of the millage possibly being captured by Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities, Downtown Development Authorities (DDA), and local Tax Increment Finance Authorities (TIFA).
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Freighter Roger Blough makes final journey down St. Clair River

Professional Mariner, a maritime industry journal, appears to have been prophetic when it noted on April 1, 2021, that “The Great Lakes freighter Roger Blough may have carried its last load.”. Beginning in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2021, the 858-foot bulk carrier burned for 12 hours...
SAINT CLAIR, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Alexander, Mroczek contend for spot in state house of representatives

Despite being state representative districts 83 and 84 in prior years, last year’s redistricting and this year’s election has effectively combined the two areas into a mega district now labeled as Michigan’s 98th state representative district. The new 98th district covers all of Huron and the eastern...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Cros-Lex, Marlette & Sandusky school board elections highly competitive this midterm

Out of the seven school board elections taking place on Tuesday, November 8th, only three of them are contested. In the school districts of Brown City, Carsonville-Port Sanilac and Peck, all candidates are running unopposed for their board seat, with CPS having two incumbents, Ken Poirier and Renzie Milarch, running for the two open 6-year seats.
SANDUSKY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sanilac County mayoral races see few challengers, many incumbents

While Croswell, Deckerville and Lexington get to skip mayoral races this midterm, having held their races two years ago, 10 other communities across Sanilac County will be heading to the polls to decide town leadership next Tuesday. Despite there being ten races, there are only nine incumbents running, with no...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Local proposals, millages populate Sanilac County ballot

There are fourteen proposals on the ballot across Sanilac County, though only one– the Medical Care Facility’s millage renewal– is on ballots county-wide. The others, mostly millages, are more local, with Austin and Bridgehampton Townships both having two millages on their ballot related to road work, with all but one of Bridgehampton’s proposals being renewals of existing road millages. The other townships with road-related millages are Minden and Wheatland Townships, also seeking renewals of current mill rates.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Homework with Mitch Kuffa: House Broken

Are you ready for some Homework? No, no, not that kind of homework. Home Inspector Mitch Kuffa is back to share his experiences with Home Inspections. On this edition of Homework, Mitch’s guest is Butch Kindsvater of Kindsvater Floor Installation. Butch lends us his expertise and talks of the different styles of flooring, knowing what type to buy for what type of area.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit

A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sanilac races for county clerk and district 6 commissioner seats contested

With election day being about a week from now, Sanilac County will be seeing some changes no matter what the voting tallies. With last year’s redistricting, Sanilac County gained two new county districts, with this year’s election determining those districts’ commissioners. Despite some changes to the districts’ numbering and covered area, commissioners Jon Block, Roger Ballard, Gary Heberling and Bill Sarkella from districts one through four, respectively, will be returning as unopposed incumbents in this election. The major changes come from districts five through seven.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train

Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
LAPEER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
DEARBORN, MI
wbkb11.com

Dixon Hosts A Freedom Rally In Alpena

Republican candidate for Governor, Tudor Dixon, made her way to Alpena Wednesday and drew quite the crowd of supporters trying to rally some votes with elections on Tuesday. When asked about what the rally was for, Dixon said, “Yeah, well we’re here to have a rally to talk about the future of the state, and the things that we want to do to bring education back, to make sure our cities are safe, and to make sure that we partner with business instead of having to stay behind me as a business.”
ALPENA, MI

