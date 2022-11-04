Marcus Freeman says Clemson game will be 'great environment' for recruits

Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Notre Dame has had a very up-and-down inaugural season under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, with three loses before November, two coming to Stanford and Marshall. Despite those setbacks, the season is far from lost. The Fighting Irish still have marquee games to play in and recruits to woo over.

That’s the primary goal this weekend with No. 4 Clemson riding an undefeated record into town on Saturday. Freeman sees the big time matchup as a chance to get a monumental win, but also to show recruits what a raucous Notre Dame game day is like on and around campus.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a great environment, you know. This is what I tell them. This is why you come to Notre Dame, and to be a part of games like this,” Freeman shared at a press conference this week “And, you know, the best thing we can do is put on a good performance. But for them to understand that this is what Notre Dame’s about, you know. And you got a chance to be a part of this future in this football program. So it’s a big weekend for us.”

The new Notre Dame head coach is just itching to get recruits in the building to watch the Irish in a prime time game with an atmosphere envied by most.

“Anytime you can get these kids on campus, it’s important for them to experience this game day atmosphere. Because a lot of kids — you know what, a lot of the recruits now take official visits during the summer and before they ever get a chance to to experience what a game day is like here, especially in South Bend,” Freeman said. “And so, when we want all the kids that come here on campus to really have a great experience but also understand that this is what takes place at Notre Dame. And again, the other part of that is making sure that we put on a good performance and we execute on the game field.”

Marcus Freeman wants to show off the Irish a little bit. Show off the campus, the stadium, the locker rooms and most of all the atmosphere and culture. On a day like Saturday, with an undefeated power like Clemson coming to South Bend, it’s a perfect opportunity for Freeman to showcase ND football at its best on and off the field.