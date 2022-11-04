ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football injury report for Tennessee

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48p246_0iydpBWS00
Photo by Tony Walsh

We’re creeping up on the top-three showdown set to take place inside Sanford Stadium. No. 3 Georgia will host top-ranked Tennessee in, rankings-wise, the biggest game ever played in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs are going to have to battle through some injury issues to win it and below, DawgsHQ offers up one last injury report as we know it.

Out…

RB Andrew Paul (knee): The late addition to a No. 3-ranked 2022 haul for Georgia was pushing for a spot in the rotation before suffering a torn ACL in the second and final preseason scrimmage. Paul had surgery to repair that injury and will miss the entire 2022 season.

ILB C.J. Washington (neck): We don’t know when Washington might make a return to the football field. The true freshman suffered a neck injury during spring practice and while we’re told that he’s doing well, he hasn’t been able to practice since.

OL Drew Bobo (shoulder): The son of Georgia analyst Mike Bobo will be out until spring after having surgery to repair a torn labrum. He had the injury when he arrived at UGA and Kirby Smart says he went as long as he could before getting the procedure.

OL Earnest Greene (back): Georgia could get the giant offensive lineman back in the postseason but no sooner. He had a procedure to correct an issue in his back and will miss the rest of the 2022 regular season. Greene was competing for playing time at guard during preseason camp.

OL Jacob Hood (lower body): The mammoth offensive lineman has been banged up to some extent since spring drills and maybe before that. He missed Georgia spring practice with a foot injury and had a tough time staying healthy in the preseason. Hood hasn’t been available for a game yet this season.

OLB Nolan Smith (pectoral muscle): This is a big one. Georgia won’t have its emotional leader who is also tops on the team in sacks and tackles for loss. Smith’s presence will be missed both against the run and the pass. There’s an extreme outside chance that Smith could be ready in late December or January, but no sooner than that. Robert Beal will play a ton and the rest of the snaps will be handled by committee.

Doubtful…

WR AD Mitchell (ankle): If we could, we would place him somewhere between doubtful and questionable. The sophomore wideout was injured on UGA’s first play from scrimmage against Samford. He missed the rest of that game and the next three before making a return to the playing field against Auburn. He did not play against Vanderbilt or Florida and we now know he’s dealing with the dreaded high-ankle sprain. We won’t be shocked if he plays but it won’t be much if he does.

Questionable…

RB Kendall Milton (groin/quadriceps): This has been an odd one. Smart made it sound like Mitchell would play against Vanderbilt and he didn’t. Then he made it sound like he would be fine for the Florida game but he didn’t play in that one either. We’ll see if Georgia gets him back this week.

OL Xavier Truss (turf toe): Truss has played really well for Georgia of late but he has also been dealing with a nagging toe injury. Smart indicated on Tuesday that Truss hasn’t practiced much. He had mainly participating in conditioning to that point in the week. If he can’t go or is limited, Devin Willock will have a large role.

OL Amarius Mims (knee): The sophomore offensive tackle suffered a knee injury against Florida and it looked way worse than it actually was. Mims has been able to practice some this week after suffering a minor MCL sprain. It’s unclear whether or not he will go but it’s important to point out how he has played some key snaps at right tackle this season.

Probable…

OLB Chaz Chambliss (hamstring): This is one of the guys that can help Georgia absorb the loss of Nolan Smith. The problem is that Chambliss has been dealing with a hamstring injury for over a month. He played against Florida but Smart said that the hamstring was bothering him during and after that game. Chambliss will likely be available but soft-tissue injuries can be tricky.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart warns Georgia football about visiting Mississippi State: ‘There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical’

ATHENS — Kelee Ringo is no stranger to cowbells. While playing at Saguaro High School in Arizona, he would occasionally hear opposing fans ring cowbells in an effort to disrupt him. It didn’t really work, but Ringo also knows he hasn’t faced an environment as he will on Saturday when Georgia visits Mississippi State.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee

The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

How the Jeremy Pruitt era is still costing the Tennessee Vols this season

Halloween may be over, but the Jeremy Pruitt era continued to haunt the Tennessee Vols once again this weekend. The top-ranked Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 27-13. The offense struggled against the Bulldogs’ impressive defense. On the flip-side, the Georgia offense consistently got explosive plays...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout

Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff

Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mother Jones

Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy