Georgia football injury report for Tennessee

Photo by Tony Walsh

We’re creeping up on the top-three showdown set to take place inside Sanford Stadium. No. 3 Georgia will host top-ranked Tennessee in, rankings-wise, the biggest game ever played in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs are going to have to battle through some injury issues to win it and below, DawgsHQ offers up one last injury report as we know it.

Out…

RB Andrew Paul (knee): The late addition to a No. 3-ranked 2022 haul for Georgia was pushing for a spot in the rotation before suffering a torn ACL in the second and final preseason scrimmage. Paul had surgery to repair that injury and will miss the entire 2022 season.

ILB C.J. Washington (neck): We don’t know when Washington might make a return to the football field. The true freshman suffered a neck injury during spring practice and while we’re told that he’s doing well, he hasn’t been able to practice since.

OL Drew Bobo (shoulder): The son of Georgia analyst Mike Bobo will be out until spring after having surgery to repair a torn labrum. He had the injury when he arrived at UGA and Kirby Smart says he went as long as he could before getting the procedure.

OL Earnest Greene (back): Georgia could get the giant offensive lineman back in the postseason but no sooner. He had a procedure to correct an issue in his back and will miss the rest of the 2022 regular season. Greene was competing for playing time at guard during preseason camp.

OL Jacob Hood (lower body): The mammoth offensive lineman has been banged up to some extent since spring drills and maybe before that. He missed Georgia spring practice with a foot injury and had a tough time staying healthy in the preseason. Hood hasn’t been available for a game yet this season.

OLB Nolan Smith (pectoral muscle): This is a big one. Georgia won’t have its emotional leader who is also tops on the team in sacks and tackles for loss. Smith’s presence will be missed both against the run and the pass. There’s an extreme outside chance that Smith could be ready in late December or January, but no sooner than that. Robert Beal will play a ton and the rest of the snaps will be handled by committee.

Doubtful…

WR AD Mitchell (ankle): If we could, we would place him somewhere between doubtful and questionable. The sophomore wideout was injured on UGA’s first play from scrimmage against Samford. He missed the rest of that game and the next three before making a return to the playing field against Auburn. He did not play against Vanderbilt or Florida and we now know he’s dealing with the dreaded high-ankle sprain. We won’t be shocked if he plays but it won’t be much if he does.

Questionable…

RB Kendall Milton (groin/quadriceps): This has been an odd one. Smart made it sound like Mitchell would play against Vanderbilt and he didn’t. Then he made it sound like he would be fine for the Florida game but he didn’t play in that one either. We’ll see if Georgia gets him back this week.

OL Xavier Truss (turf toe): Truss has played really well for Georgia of late but he has also been dealing with a nagging toe injury. Smart indicated on Tuesday that Truss hasn’t practiced much. He had mainly participating in conditioning to that point in the week. If he can’t go or is limited, Devin Willock will have a large role.

OL Amarius Mims (knee): The sophomore offensive tackle suffered a knee injury against Florida and it looked way worse than it actually was. Mims has been able to practice some this week after suffering a minor MCL sprain. It’s unclear whether or not he will go but it’s important to point out how he has played some key snaps at right tackle this season.

Probable…

OLB Chaz Chambliss (hamstring): This is one of the guys that can help Georgia absorb the loss of Nolan Smith. The problem is that Chambliss has been dealing with a hamstring injury for over a month. He played against Florida but Smart said that the hamstring was bothering him during and after that game. Chambliss will likely be available but soft-tissue injuries can be tricky.