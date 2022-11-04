Read full article on original website
Spinario
4d ago
Does ANYBODY proofread this stuff? I am available.
Related
foxla.com
Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars
FOX 11 investigates allegations of fentanyl behind bars. More than a dozen inmates have died in Riverside County jails, prompting families of the deceased inmates to question their alleged overdose deaths. Chad Bianco, who is at the center of scrutiny from those families, slammed rumors accusing the Riverside County Sheriff of being responsible for the suspected overdoses.
foxla.com
Mom accused of faking baby's cancer to rip off donors
An El Monte woman is pushing to get her money back after an Arizona mom faked a baby's cancer to make money off the woman and the donors who stepped in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the California woman, who says she was scammed hundreds of dollars and spent months planning a fundraiser for the alleged fraud suspect and her baby – who the California woman was told was going to die soon.
One dead, several wounded following stabbing at home in Montebello
Authorities are investigating a rash of stabbings that occurred at a home in Montebello Sunday evening. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident broke out a little before 6 p.m. due to some sort of dispute between several men at the home on North Fifth Street. When officers arrived, they found one man, in his 20s, suffering from several apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of stab wounds they also suffered during the incident. Investigators were still working to determine a motive in the incident. It was unclear if a suspect was arrested. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500.
Family of man killed at Covina Halloween party hope to find third suspect
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday night to remember the two men that were shot and killed at a Halloween party in Covina last week. Family members put together a fundraiser and more than 200 people attended. The family is certainly overjoyed with support but is still trying to cope with losing their loved one.They are still holding hope that the third suspect, Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, will turn himself into police eventually after two other suspects did so this weekend. "He was also involved and he is just as important as the other ones are so we are hoping to...
McKnight's
Report rips EMTs in $100 million lawsuit who misstated law to avoid entering COVID facility to help cardiac arrest victim
Firefighters who refused to enter a nursing home over COVID-19 concerns while a cardiac arrest victim was stricken inside drew fierce criticism from a city-commissioned report. The patient died soon after. His family has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city. Nursing home staff called 911 when Joseph Angulo...
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer arrested for allegedly firing service weapon while drinking
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly fired off several shots from his service weapon while he was drinking with friends over the weekend. According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was drinking with several friends at the Dogwood Tavern located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 when he exited the business, "pulled his service weapon from his waistband, and fired several shots into the air." He waited several minutes before firing another round of shots, then fleeing from the scene in one of...
foxla.com
1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
newsantaana.com
An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition
Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust
Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting turn themselves in, 1 remains at large
Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday.
Los Angeles City College lockdown lifted, classes canceled after fatal stabbing
Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown for several hours and classes were canceled for the evening after a fatal stabbing on campus Monday.
2 injured in shooting involving off-duty LASD deputy in Sylmar
Two people were injured in a shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Sylmar, police said Monday. The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
foxla.com
26-year-old man shot and killed during FaceTime call in San Bernardino
LOS ANGELES - An Inland Empire family is reeling and pleading for information. Vincent Heredia, 26, was invited to a party in San Bernardino Saturday night. He was sitting in his car waiting for the woman to come out of the house when instead someone approached him and shot him dead.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police arrested two suspects after a pursuit that ended in Los Angeles
On Saturday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. hours, a Westminster Police Officer attempted to a stop a vehicle for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations in the area of Bolsa/Bushard. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Los Angeles, where CHP handled the remainder of...
