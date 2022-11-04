ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxla.com

Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars

FOX 11 investigates allegations of fentanyl behind bars. More than a dozen inmates have died in Riverside County jails, prompting families of the deceased inmates to question their alleged overdose deaths. Chad Bianco, who is at the center of scrutiny from those families, slammed rumors accusing the Riverside County Sheriff of being responsible for the suspected overdoses.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mom accused of faking baby's cancer to rip off donors

An El Monte woman is pushing to get her money back after an Arizona mom faked a baby's cancer to make money off the woman and the donors who stepped in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the California woman, who says she was scammed hundreds of dollars and spent months planning a fundraiser for the alleged fraud suspect and her baby – who the California woman was told was going to die soon.
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

One dead, several wounded following stabbing at home in Montebello

Authorities are investigating a rash of stabbings that occurred at a home in Montebello Sunday evening. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident broke out a little before 6 p.m. due to some sort of dispute between several men at the home on North Fifth Street. When officers arrived, they found one man, in his 20s, suffering from several apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of stab wounds they also suffered during the incident. Investigators were still working to determine a motive in the incident. It was unclear if a suspect was arrested. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500. 
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Family of man killed at Covina Halloween party hope to find third suspect

Family and friends held a vigil Sunday night to remember the two men that were shot and killed at a Halloween party in Covina last week. Family members put together a fundraiser and more than 200 people attended. The family is certainly overjoyed with support but is still trying to cope with losing their loved one.They are still holding hope that the third suspect, Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, will turn himself into police eventually after two other suspects did so this weekend. "He was also involved and he is just as important as the other ones are so we are hoping to...
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer arrested for allegedly firing service weapon while drinking

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly fired off several shots from his service weapon while he was drinking with friends over the weekend. According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was drinking with several friends at the Dogwood Tavern located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 when he exited the business, "pulled his service weapon from his waistband, and fired several shots into the air." He waited several minutes before firing another round of shots, then fleeing from the scene in one of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

MONTEBELLO, CA
newsantaana.com

An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition

Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust

Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana man is arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife

A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
FONTANA, CA

