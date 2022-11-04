Amber Heard‘s Twitter account is gone. That in and of itself may not be suspicious, but the timing definitely appears to be — Elon Musk, who Amber briefly dated in 2016, just took over the social media platform on October 27 in a multibillion-dollar deal. Per PEOPLE, as of Thursday, November 3, the actress’s previously active and verified account was simply gone from the platform. A search for it yields the message, “This account doesn’t exist.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Amber’s rep for comment, but hadn’t received a response by the time of this publication. Amber does still have a verified Instagram account with over 5 million followers.

4 DAYS AGO