capecod.com
Multtple crashes snarl traffic in Dennis
DENNIS – Two crashes have closed Route 6 eastbound at exit 78B Route 134 in Dennis. The crashes were reported shortly before 8 AM Tuesday. According to reports, an ambulance was involved in the second crash. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. About 8:30 AM, another crash was reported...
capecod.com
Gas leak reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A residential gas line was compromised in Harwich shortly before 8:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to Lincoln Village Road off Lower County Road and evacuated the homeowner and closed down the area. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck
FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads. The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Tech rescue team called for missing person search in Sandwich
SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called to Sandwich sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person is missing in the Ryder Conservation Lands off Cotuit Road. Units searched without results until 8 PM including with drones. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Car crashes into house in Dennis
DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Cape...
capecod.com
Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
fallriverreporter.com
Fire, State, and local police respond after two found unresponsive after serious crash on Route 140
Two people were found unresponsive after a serious crash on Route 140 Friday evening. According to the Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lakeville Fire was dispatched to a crash on Route 140 south, south of Myricks. The initial report stated that a tractor-trailer had gone off the road, with...
capecod.com
Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements
HYANNIS – Barnstable is holding a public meeting about the planned improvements to the Scudder’s Lane Boat Ramp. The Department of Public Works is asking interested people to attend. The informational meeting will give the public a chance to learn about and give feedback on different aspects of...
fallriverreporter.com
Attleboro La Salette Festival of Lights to display over 400,000 lights over 10 acres of land this month
La Salette will continue their popular Festival of Lights tradition this year bringing several hundred thousand to view the beautiful display. The National Shrine of La Salette Festival of Lights will begin on November 24, 2022 and will run until January 1, 2023. The Annual Festival of Lights is a...
cohaitungchi.com
The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA
This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
capecod.com
Video report: Woman in custody after man fatally stabbed in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.
17-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. — A 17-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Swansea late Friday night, according to Chief Marc Haslam. Just before 11:30 p.m., Swansea police received several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 171 Marvel Street. Upon arrival, officers located a Ford Fusion...
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
capecod.com
Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich
HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Logan Airport bus service coming to Mansfield
Travelers will have a new option to reach Logan Airport starting Saturday.
Turnto10.com
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say
(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
