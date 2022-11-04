ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

capecod.com

Multtple crashes snarl traffic in Dennis

DENNIS – Two crashes have closed Route 6 eastbound at exit 78B Route 134 in Dennis. The crashes were reported shortly before 8 AM Tuesday. According to reports, an ambulance was involved in the second crash. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. About 8:30 AM, another crash was reported...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Gas leak reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A residential gas line was compromised in Harwich shortly before 8:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to Lincoln Village Road off Lower County Road and evacuated the homeowner and closed down the area. National Grid was called to cap the leak.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads. The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Tech rescue team called for missing person search in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called to Sandwich sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person is missing in the Ryder Conservation Lands off Cotuit Road. Units searched without results until 8 PM including with drones. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into house in Dennis

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements

HYANNIS – Barnstable is holding a public meeting about the planned improvements to the Scudder’s Lane Boat Ramp. The Department of Public Works is asking interested people to attend. The informational meeting will give the public a chance to learn about and give feedback on different aspects of...
BARNSTABLE, MA
cohaitungchi.com

The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA

This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Woman in custody after man fatally stabbed in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204.
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich

HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
HARWICH, MA
Turnto10.com

Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say

(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
FALL RIVER, MA

