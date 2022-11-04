Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
MMAmania.com
Too soon? Marina Rodriguez questions stoppage loss to Amanda Lemos in UFC Vegas 64’s main event
Marina Rodriguez thinks her fight at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, was stopped too soon. It didn’t take long for one-half of UFC Vegas 64’s main event to protest the stoppage on social media, as a few hours after the conclusion of the main event, Rodriguez claimed that referee Jason Herzog stopped her fight against Amanda Lemos too soon (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event
Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jake Hadley submits Carlos Candelario for first Octagon win | UFC Vegas 64
Promising flyweight prospect Jake Hadley finally lived up to his billing earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the English fighter stopped Carlos Candelario via second-round submission (triangle choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mario Bautista slices through Benito Lopez for early submission | UFC Vegas 64
Mario Bautista spoiled the return of bantamweight fighter Benito Lopez earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a dominant first-round submission (armbar). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On ESPN+. PIVOTAL STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting...
MMAmania.com
Check out Conor McGregor’s insane multimillion-dollar luxury watch collection - Patek, Rolex and more
We all know that Conor McGregor likes to spend money, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ having a watch collection worth close to $6 million is downright absurd. Despite fighting just once over the past two years McGregor is still the wealthiest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Neil Magny submits Daniel Rodriguez for most wins in welterweight history | UFC Vegas 64
Neil Magny is now the all-time wins leader in the UFC’s welterweight division after stopping Daniel Rodriguez with a third-round submission (D’Arce choke) earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Amanda Lemos stuns Marina Rodriguez with powerful knockout | UFC Vegas 64
Amanda Lemos may have punched her way to a women’s strawweight title shot earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian stopped red-hot contender Marina Rodriguez with a blistering third-round TKO (punches). Both...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Matches to make for ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 64 is in the books and there were several great performances that went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Amanda Lemos’ standing technical knockout win over top contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). Also, Neil Magny became the fighter with the most wins in the history of UFC’s Welterweight division by submitting Daniel Rodriguez (see it again here).
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 64?
UFC Vegas 64 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Daniel Rodriguez, who was submitted by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the evening (see it again here). And Darrick Minner, who suffered his third straight defeat after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the first round. But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?
MMAmania.com
Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles full fight preview | UFC 281
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight finishers Dan Hooker and Claudio Puelles will duel this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Hooker finds himself in an odd situation. On one hand, he’s lost four of his last five...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Fight Circus IV ends with two-vs-one fight, Bob Sapp showdown
Certain events end up being called a circus sideshow, but only Fight Circus actually embraces the freakshow element of combat sports and turns it up to an 11. Fight Circus 4 just went down from Bangkok, Thailand and featured a bevvy of ridiculous themed bouts. Indian leg wrestling, a big vs. tall bout, only arms vs. only legs, and something called ‘Living room MMA’ were all scheduled. And the card was capped by Fight Circus head honcho Jon Nutt stepping in against two much smaller men, “Bank” and “No Money,” in a two-on-one modified Muay thai bout.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Polyana Viana smokes Jinh Yu Frey with 47-second knockout | UFC Vegas 64
Polyana Viana may have earned the biggest victory of her professional career earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s strawweight contender stopped veteran Jinh Yu Frey with a blistering knockout (punches) just 47 seconds into the first round.
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch
Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez full fight preview | UFC 281
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Frankie Edgar and Chris Gutierrez will duel this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The road remains ever difficult for “The Answer.” This will be the New Jersey native’s final walk...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64, The Morning After: Neil Magny, model of consistency
Neil Magny is not a flashy fighter. “The Haitian Sensation” has been on UFC’s roster since 2013, when he lost two of his first three fights. He’s stopped some opponents via strikes, but Magny doesn’t actually knockout opponents. He gets them tired, they stop defending, and his attritional damage results in the referee waving them off.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): Dealing with strength factor is key for Carla Esparza after ‘grueling’ preparation
UFC 281 goes down this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. Before the fighters arrive on the east coast, they were captured on camera for UFC Embedded to share what some of their camp preparations entailed. For Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, she’ll head into her clash with former champion, Zhang Weili, as one of the biggest underdogs a UFC champion has ever been.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Neil Magny submits Daniel Rodriguez via third-round d’arce choke
Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a competitive fight, Magny finished his foe via strangle. Rodriguez opened the fight with a crisp cross to the chest....
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 bonuses: Neil Magny’s record-setting finish leads $50K winners
Amanda Lemos took care of business in her second UFC main event appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Brazilian contender stopped title hopeful Marina Rodriguez with a nasty third-round TKO (punches). In...
MMAmania.com
UFC responds to ‘suspicious betting’ investigation, denies ‘unethical or irresponsible’ behavior
U.S. Integrity recently opened an investigation into the “suspicious” gambling activity that occurred ahead of the Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Darrick Minner fight at UFC Vegas 64. Just hours before the event, the pre-fight betting line saw a colossal shift in favor of Nuerdanbieke to win by first-round knockout.
Comments / 0