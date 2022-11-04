ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAmania.com

Too soon? Marina Rodriguez questions stoppage loss to Amanda Lemos in UFC Vegas 64’s main event

Marina Rodriguez thinks her fight at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, was stopped too soon. It didn’t take long for one-half of UFC Vegas 64’s main event to protest the stoppage on social media, as a few hours after the conclusion of the main event, Rodriguez claimed that referee Jason Herzog stopped her fight against Amanda Lemos too soon (watch highlights).
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event

Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
UFC Vegas 64 results: Matches to make for ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 64 is in the books and there were several great performances that went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Amanda Lemos’ standing technical knockout win over top contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). Also, Neil Magny became the fighter with the most wins in the history of UFC’s Welterweight division by submitting Daniel Rodriguez (see it again here).
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 64?

UFC Vegas 64 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Daniel Rodriguez, who was submitted by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the evening (see it again here). And Darrick Minner, who suffered his third straight defeat after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the first round. But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?
Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles full fight preview | UFC 281

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight finishers Dan Hooker and Claudio Puelles will duel this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Hooker finds himself in an odd situation. On one hand, he’s lost four of his last five...
Highlights! Fight Circus IV ends with two-vs-one fight, Bob Sapp showdown

Certain events end up being called a circus sideshow, but only Fight Circus actually embraces the freakshow element of combat sports and turns it up to an 11. Fight Circus 4 just went down from Bangkok, Thailand and featured a bevvy of ridiculous themed bouts. Indian leg wrestling, a big vs. tall bout, only arms vs. only legs, and something called ‘Living room MMA’ were all scheduled. And the card was capped by Fight Circus head honcho Jon Nutt stepping in against two much smaller men, “Bank” and “No Money,” in a two-on-one modified Muay thai bout.
Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch

Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez full fight preview | UFC 281

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Frankie Edgar and Chris Gutierrez will duel this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The road remains ever difficult for “The Answer.” This will be the New Jersey native’s final walk...
UFC Vegas 64, The Morning After: Neil Magny, model of consistency

Neil Magny is not a flashy fighter. “The Haitian Sensation” has been on UFC’s roster since 2013, when he lost two of his first three fights. He’s stopped some opponents via strikes, but Magny doesn’t actually knockout opponents. He gets them tired, they stop defending, and his attritional damage results in the referee waving them off.
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): Dealing with strength factor is key for Carla Esparza after ‘grueling’ preparation

UFC 281 goes down this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. Before the fighters arrive on the east coast, they were captured on camera for UFC Embedded to share what some of their camp preparations entailed. For Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, she’ll head into her clash with former champion, Zhang Weili, as one of the biggest underdogs a UFC champion has ever been.
