Montana State

These Montana Children Went Missing in October! Let’s Find Them

Since my last article on missing children in September, eleven more children have gone missing. That's a total of 71 missing children, which is absolutely awful. I've been absolutely saddened by this news. So, I've got a follow-up. Once again, using the Montana Missing Persons Database, let's highlight all the children that went missing in the month of October, and help bring them home.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Gianforte Visits RMEF Headquarters to Talk Land Use Issues

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited the World Headquarters of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on Wednesday, and after a tour of the massive facility, spoke to reporters about his emphasis on land use issues as the 2023 Montana Legislative Session approaches. “Today we're really rolling...
How Good Are 2022 West-Central Montana Hunting Harvest Numbers?

If the first two weekends of the general big game season are any indication, 2022 could be a pretty good year in west-central Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that, while the number of hunters remained steady compared to 2021, the total harvest numbers of both elk and deer saw a significant increase from not only last season, but the five-year average. Here are some of the figures, compiled at the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations.
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America

Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Montana Cooking: Cookbooks and Recipes from Montana Authors

From award winning restaurant chefs to rural ranch cooks, Montana authors have written some fantastic cookbooks. Montana is full of exceptionally talented chefs, including James Beard Award winners and nominees. But we're also home to a vast number of home recipe creators, and those who carry on many generations of hearty, Montana traditions. It's really the best of both worlds. The modern and the old-school. Experimental and traditional.
Montana’s Biggest Pet-Peeve is Hilarious

What is that one thing that really grinds your gears about others?. Pet-peeves are interesting to me because it gives insight to humans. They tell ALOT about the people around us. Michael, my cohost, his biggest peeve is littering and when kids aren’t buckled up in cars. Two really great...
Election Integrity Project Gets Stipulation on Ballots and Video

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Founder and President of the Crime Prevention Research Center Dr. John Lott, along with the Missoula County Election Integrity Project, has succeeded in having District Court Judge John Larson issue an agreement regarding election video retention and reports for the upcoming November General Election. The...
Combating Conspiracy Theories in Montana, Nationally

I do a radio talk show. I do commentary. I offer opinions. That being said, it is still incredibly important to separate fact from fiction, to point out when something is a theory, and when something actually happened. Why doesn't the mainstream media do that anymore?. FoxNews.com had a great...
Hunting Numbers Up Thanks to Cooler Weather in Western Montana

Hunters are hoping the cool weather continues to boost their success during the second weekend of the General season, after a good opening last week. Dry weather through much of September and October had limited the harvest for early-season specialty hunts, with many hunters seeing little if any game in the near-record warmth of the past few weeks.
