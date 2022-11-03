Read full article on original website
Related
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
These Montana Children Went Missing in October! Let’s Find Them
Since my last article on missing children in September, eleven more children have gone missing. That's a total of 71 missing children, which is absolutely awful. I've been absolutely saddened by this news. So, I've got a follow-up. Once again, using the Montana Missing Persons Database, let's highlight all the children that went missing in the month of October, and help bring them home.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Gianforte Visits RMEF Headquarters to Talk Land Use Issues
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited the World Headquarters of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on Wednesday, and after a tour of the massive facility, spoke to reporters about his emphasis on land use issues as the 2023 Montana Legislative Session approaches. “Today we're really rolling...
Missoula Has Already Received Over 40 Percent of the Ballots
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As of Wednesday, the Missoula County Election Center has received just over 40 percent of the mail-in ballots that were sent out in October. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman for details of the ballots received so far with the general election next Tuesday, November 8.
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
Federal Government Refuses To Honor Western Oil Lease
There is plenty of natural gas and oil to be had in these Western states. So what's the holdup?. Bureaucracy, according to one Montana judge. The lease was purchased back in 1982. That's how long this has been going on. The late Sidney Longwell fought an endless battle to get...
The Other Side of the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act Explained
I've had a few radio listeners who reached out to me. They were wondering what this Montana Headwaters Legacy Act was all about. Who better to check in with than former Rep. Kerry White (R-Bozeman), who also has served as a leader in a pro access group called Citizens for Better Use (CBU).
How Good Are 2022 West-Central Montana Hunting Harvest Numbers?
If the first two weekends of the general big game season are any indication, 2022 could be a pretty good year in west-central Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that, while the number of hunters remained steady compared to 2021, the total harvest numbers of both elk and deer saw a significant increase from not only last season, but the five-year average. Here are some of the figures, compiled at the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations.
No Shave Nov. What’s the Most Popular Facial Hairstyle in MT?
As someone who has sported facial hair for most of my adult life, "No Shave November" isn't really a thing for me. Every month is a no-shave! Although I still use a razor every couple of days on my neck... in my opinion, unless you're rocking full-on Duck Dynasty facial hair, neckbeards are kind of gross.
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
Montana Cooking: Cookbooks and Recipes from Montana Authors
From award winning restaurant chefs to rural ranch cooks, Montana authors have written some fantastic cookbooks. Montana is full of exceptionally talented chefs, including James Beard Award winners and nominees. But we're also home to a vast number of home recipe creators, and those who carry on many generations of hearty, Montana traditions. It's really the best of both worlds. The modern and the old-school. Experimental and traditional.
Montana’s Biggest Pet-Peeve is Hilarious
What is that one thing that really grinds your gears about others?. Pet-peeves are interesting to me because it gives insight to humans. They tell ALOT about the people around us. Michael, my cohost, his biggest peeve is littering and when kids aren’t buckled up in cars. Two really great...
Montana’s Reaction to Twitter Layoffs, Hint: Keystone Pipeline
Shortly after the news got reported live on the radio that laid off Twitter employees would be filing suit against the company, we had a listener in Shelby, Montana message us immediately with the most spot-on analysis of the week. Fox News reported that some former Twitter employees were filing...
Mini Van Monica Must’ve Ditched the Electric Vehicle in Montana
She's a rich lawyer who grew up in a wealthy family. So I get it. She wants to virtue signal and make you think she's just like you, so she drives a mini van around on the campaign trail. But what happened to the virtue-signaling electric vehicle (EV) pickup?. Hat...
Election Integrity Project Gets Stipulation on Ballots and Video
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Founder and President of the Crime Prevention Research Center Dr. John Lott, along with the Missoula County Election Integrity Project, has succeeded in having District Court Judge John Larson issue an agreement regarding election video retention and reports for the upcoming November General Election. The...
Combating Conspiracy Theories in Montana, Nationally
I do a radio talk show. I do commentary. I offer opinions. That being said, it is still incredibly important to separate fact from fiction, to point out when something is a theory, and when something actually happened. Why doesn't the mainstream media do that anymore?. FoxNews.com had a great...
Hunting Numbers Up Thanks to Cooler Weather in Western Montana
Hunters are hoping the cool weather continues to boost their success during the second weekend of the General season, after a good opening last week. Dry weather through much of September and October had limited the harvest for early-season specialty hunts, with many hunters seeing little if any game in the near-record warmth of the past few weeks.
Attorney: County Officials Took Raises While Shorting Jail Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A wage lawsuit has been filed against Missoula County by attorneys representing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott and numerous affected Missoula County Detention Officers. KGVO News reached out to Rob Bell with the Reep, Bell and Jasper law firm for an explanation of the lawsuit...
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0