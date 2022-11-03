If the first two weekends of the general big game season are any indication, 2022 could be a pretty good year in west-central Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that, while the number of hunters remained steady compared to 2021, the total harvest numbers of both elk and deer saw a significant increase from not only last season, but the five-year average. Here are some of the figures, compiled at the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations.

