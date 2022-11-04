Read full article on original website
4 investment trusts to buy yielding up to 12%
Listed income funds, in particular investment trusts, have had a tough few months. With UK 10-year Gilts now yielding around 4% we’re seeing a massive repricing of risk. This has fed into the valuation models used by funds and investment trusts (they’re increasing their discount rates) and affected what investors demand.
Average house prices fall -0.4%. Is the market cooling?
House prices have recorded their biggest monthly fall in October, with the average property value lower by 0.4% – the third month-on-month drop in the past four months and the biggest drop since February, according to the latest Halifax House Price Index. This means the average UK property now...
Remortgage deals November 2022: the ultimate guide to the latest offers
We’ve dug up the best remortgage rates available now to help you save money on your mortgage bills. The Bank of England has hiked its base rate to 3%, the highest level for 14 years. And it’s expected the central bank will continue to raise interest rates over the coming months.
