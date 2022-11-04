ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom

As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
EUREKA, IL
pawesome.net

Watch Rescuers Save Dog That Was Buried Underground For 56 Hours

Who would have thought a video from TikTok could teach us a lesson about life and keeping the faith? The unbreakable bond between Flossie and her parents has inspired millions of TikTok users. The inspiring story of Flossie and her parents finishes with a message of hope. TikTok user PoppyJoy...
Aabha Gopan

Teenage boy throws coke at homeless old man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 17-year-old cousin, Tom, is known for his rash reflexes and decisions and, since they were always humorous, we didn’t bother correcting him. Once he ran out through the backdoor after a police car parked because he had playfully hidden his mom’s purse and assumed she complained.
Newsweek

Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video

A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
Whiskey Riff

I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog

Fishing, your dog, cold beer, country music, and edibles go together like cocaine and waffles. Few things are more relaxing and peaceful, resulting in an outdoor therapy session much needed on a perfect night. That was my plan recently here at local spot in Colorado – what could go wrong? The wife and baby were out of town for the weekend and I had my moment to let nature speak to me as edibles ran through my system like salmon in a river.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

The Box review – Mexican teen’s search for missing father attains tragic status

Hatzín is an adolescent kid from Mexico City, first met arriving in northern Mexico near the US border. Played by Hatzín Navarrete – at the time of casting a non-professional actor – he’s there to collect the remains of his father, a man he barely knew, who was seemingly killed in an industrial accident. Offered a box and an identification card with a barely discernible photo of the dead man, Hatzín sets off on the long journey back, but changes his mind and jumps off the bus when he sees a man who looks like the picture on the ID card. Hatzín is convinced with possibly irrational fervour – the film never makes it quite clear if he’s deluded or not – that this is actually his father, who is now only pretending to be someone named Mario. Mario keeps trying to brush the kid off, gently at first and then with more force when he just keeps coming back.
a-z-animals.com

Jailbreaking Dog Breaks Free, Hikes 2 Miles, and Rings Doorbell at Home

Jailbreaking Dog Breaks Free, Hikes 2 Miles, and Rings Doorbell at Home. There’s no place like home when you’re from Kansas! One dog decided that he had enough of doggy daycare and made the trek back to his house to ring the doorbell. Unfortunately for him, his family was on vacation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fortunately for us, the entire thing was captured on their video doorbell system.
LAS VEGAS, NV

