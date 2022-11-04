Read full article on original website
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
Vet refuses to put deaf and blind puppy to sleep after owners ask to have her put down
A vet refused to put a puppy to sleep after the owners asked for her to be put down on the basis that she was deaf and blind. When the pooch's former owners arrived at the vets and asked for the little one to be put to sleep, thankfully, the vet realised that little Aster Rose - a merle Australian shepherd - could still have a fun-filled life.
Golden retriever joins baby in crying contest
CRYING CONTEST: A baby was having a moment — but his family's golden retriever wanted to show he could do better.
Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
Watch Rescuers Save Dog That Was Buried Underground For 56 Hours
Who would have thought a video from TikTok could teach us a lesson about life and keeping the faith? The unbreakable bond between Flossie and her parents has inspired millions of TikTok users. The inspiring story of Flossie and her parents finishes with a message of hope. TikTok user PoppyJoy...
Golden Retriever Has Comical Reaction to Owner Pretending He Can't See Her
Dog owner Chris Lindamood went viral on TikTok after he gently teased his golden retriever Nala into thinking that he had lost her. The video, which can be seen here, proved to be a smash hit on the social media platform and netted Chris an impressive 8.4 million views on his channel adventuringwithnala.
Teenage boy throws coke at homeless old man
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 17-year-old cousin, Tom, is known for his rash reflexes and decisions and, since they were always humorous, we didn’t bother correcting him. Once he ran out through the backdoor after a police car parked because he had playfully hidden his mom’s purse and assumed she complained.
'There's No Way I'm Going in That House': New Jersey Home That Inspired Netflix's 'The Watcher' Was a Tough Sell
The real-life house that inspired Netflix's new horror series The Watcher wasn't all that attractive to buyers. The show details the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus' experience living at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, where they persistently received threatening letters from an anonymous stalker. After five years...
WATCH: Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear With His Bare Hands in Absolutely Terrifying Footage
A new viral video captures the moment a climber comes face to face with an attacking black bear and fends it off with his bare hands—no pun intended. The footage, which you can see below, shows the angry bear returning multiple times to face the climber but, eventually, gives up and makes its way down the cliffside.
WATCH: Furious Turtle Throws Major Temper Tantrum, Headbutts Man’s Foot
In this hilarious viral video, this turtle who appears to be furious throws a major temper tantrum. They repeatedly strike at a man’s foot, ramming its shell into the man’s shoe and demanding to pass through. The video starts with the man videoing down at his feet. Even...
Woman Panics & Completely Forgets How To Walk When Sea Lion Starts Chasing Her On The Beach
I don’t care, this is just downright hilarious. At first glance, a sea lion comes across as a cute animal, for sure. But, they are also a very dangerous animal, even when they are out of their element and on land. They can move long distances on land and for an animal that just sort of hops along with no feet, they don’t move as slow as you’d think.
Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video
A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
Watch: Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
An Australian reptile wrangler shared video of an unusual capture that featured a 3-foot monitor lizard fleeing through a cafe.
Spiders and Snakes: Ring Reveals Scariest Creatures Caught On Doorbell Cam
To mark Halloween, Ring has shared footage of some of the most terrifying critters ever spotted on a doorbell camera, and it doesn't make for relaxing viewing.
I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog
Fishing, your dog, cold beer, country music, and edibles go together like cocaine and waffles. Few things are more relaxing and peaceful, resulting in an outdoor therapy session much needed on a perfect night. That was my plan recently here at local spot in Colorado – what could go wrong? The wife and baby were out of town for the weekend and I had my moment to let nature speak to me as edibles ran through my system like salmon in a river.
Misunderstood Rottweiler snuggles into owner after nobody wanted to stroke him at the park
A misunderstood Rottweiler was left dejected after nobody wanted to stroke him during a visit to the park. Fortunately, the internet has rallied around the cuddly pup, with a video of him seeking comfort by snuggling with his owner going viral on TikTok. The video, which explains the sad situation...
Broadway fan gets Wicked surprise from star Brittney Johnson
19-year-old Rialla De Abreu won tickets to the hit musical Wicked in New York. Then she got a special visit from the star of the show.
The Box review – Mexican teen’s search for missing father attains tragic status
Hatzín is an adolescent kid from Mexico City, first met arriving in northern Mexico near the US border. Played by Hatzín Navarrete – at the time of casting a non-professional actor – he’s there to collect the remains of his father, a man he barely knew, who was seemingly killed in an industrial accident. Offered a box and an identification card with a barely discernible photo of the dead man, Hatzín sets off on the long journey back, but changes his mind and jumps off the bus when he sees a man who looks like the picture on the ID card. Hatzín is convinced with possibly irrational fervour – the film never makes it quite clear if he’s deluded or not – that this is actually his father, who is now only pretending to be someone named Mario. Mario keeps trying to brush the kid off, gently at first and then with more force when he just keeps coming back.
Jailbreaking Dog Breaks Free, Hikes 2 Miles, and Rings Doorbell at Home
Jailbreaking Dog Breaks Free, Hikes 2 Miles, and Rings Doorbell at Home. There’s no place like home when you’re from Kansas! One dog decided that he had enough of doggy daycare and made the trek back to his house to ring the doorbell. Unfortunately for him, his family was on vacation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fortunately for us, the entire thing was captured on their video doorbell system.
Adorable moment dog meets newborn baby and completely falls in love
Adorable footage captures the moment a dog meets her newborn human sibling - and completely falls in love with him. Ellie and Neil Harrison, from Virginia, US, were excited for their pup Reyna to meet their baby Harry after bringing him home from the hospital at three days old. Reyna...
