Hatzín is an adolescent kid from Mexico City, first met arriving in northern Mexico near the US border. Played by Hatzín Navarrete – at the time of casting a non-professional actor – he’s there to collect the remains of his father, a man he barely knew, who was seemingly killed in an industrial accident. Offered a box and an identification card with a barely discernible photo of the dead man, Hatzín sets off on the long journey back, but changes his mind and jumps off the bus when he sees a man who looks like the picture on the ID card. Hatzín is convinced with possibly irrational fervour – the film never makes it quite clear if he’s deluded or not – that this is actually his father, who is now only pretending to be someone named Mario. Mario keeps trying to brush the kid off, gently at first and then with more force when he just keeps coming back.

