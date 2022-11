TUSCALOOSA, Ala.-The Alabama women's basketball team open their 2022-2023 season against the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M. The Tide are coming off a 20-14 season last year, including a trip to the Women's NIT tournament. The Bulldogs come into the season off the back of a 15-14 schedule, where they lost in the first round of the SWAC conference tournament.

