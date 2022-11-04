Read full article on original website
QTY 4 10 Bbl Jacketed FV
10 Bbl FV. jacketed with all parts, CIP arm w/sprayball, PRV, HOP Port, Butterfly Valves, only minor scuffs from shipping. Rated 2 Bar for Uni tank. Brand New. Calls ONLY NO texts or Probrewer messages. 603-667-8880.
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover)
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover) ( $28,000 ) I have an operational kombucha brewery fit to produce 10bbl every batch. I would like to sell the whole thing together and am offering a large discount to do so. Please inquire about individual pieces as well. list of equipment...
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP ( $1,000 ) We have an unused condensate return pump, purchased in 2020, for sale. We have the spec sheet for the unit, if you are interested. Asking for $1000. Must be paid in full before pickup. We also have a boiler/blowdown...
5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank
5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank ( $20,000 ) Stout 5bblKettle, Mash tun with wedgewire false bottom and the standard one as well, and Bright tank. Speidel jacketed dish bottom 625L fermenters. 3/4hp pump on a cart.
1 year old CASK – mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE
1 year old CASK - mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE ( $80,000 ) Almost brand new mobile, CASK mACS for sale along with an inline Pack Leader PL501 labeler. Includes tooling to can anything from sleek sized cans to regular 355ml and 473ml cans. The machine can easily be moved since it is on wheels and casters so it can be very mobile.
MUMM 350 ring applicator
A reliable Mumms 350 ring applicator for sale! It can easily switch between 4, 6 or 8 pack rings and it is a ten-minute changer over to do 12oz to 16oz cans. It is a Right-Hand configuration. Can do up to 75 cans per minute. Manufacturer : MUMMS. Original Manufacture...
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400 ( $1,150 ) Full pallet, 2400 count 32 oz crowler brite cans. 1 pallet of silver cans and 1 pallet of gold cans. These are full wrapped and ready to ship. asking $1150 per pallet plus shipping.
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($4,500 Each)
For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
22′ of Truckline for draught system (never used)
I have 22′ of draught system trunk line made by FOXX Equipment with x10 Accuflex 1/4” tubing and x2 3/8″ glycol lines. This has never been used, I bought a bit too much. Buyer pays shipping cost, I’ll calculate shipping cost to those interested. Feel free to ask any questions.
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve ( $330 ) 32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve. The lids come in silver or gold and are band new. Asking $330 for a box of 6 plus shipping. Breaks down to $55 per sleeve.
15bbl Stainless Jacketed Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect 15bbl stainless jacketed uni-tank fermenter for sale. Comes with valves.
Palmer canning Line
CraftBloc Counter Pressure Canning Line for 45 CPM Automated Production 474ml Standard 202/211 Aluminum Beverage Can with UL Listed & CSA Compliant Electrical & Safety 600V/60HZ/3Phase. Automatic high-level empty can Depalletizer for automatic sweeping off layers of cans and removal of sheet layers from pallet to discharge conveyor- single filer....
Boiler and Blowdown Tank – Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10
Boiler and Blowdown Tank - Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10 ( $11,000 ) We have an unused Boiler and Blowdown Tank for sale. Asking for $11,000 for the combined two units, to be paid in full before pickup. Please contact if you would like more technical information.
Fantastic Hop selections for sale! Amarillo, Mosaic, Citra. Idaho 7
Mosaic – $13.40 per lb – Yakima Chief. Sales are for whole 44-lb boxes only. Cost per pound does not include shipping. Please contact Joe@migrationbrewing.com for more information on quantities and shipping inquiries/options. Cheers!
