1 year old CASK - mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE ( $80,000 ) Almost brand new mobile, CASK mACS for sale along with an inline Pack Leader PL501 labeler. Includes tooling to can anything from sleek sized cans to regular 355ml and 473ml cans. The machine can easily be moved since it is on wheels and casters so it can be very mobile.

14 HOURS AGO