PYMNTS Intelligence: Confronting the Challenge of B2B Payments Fraud
PYMNTS Intelligence: Confronting the Challenge of B2B Payments Fraud. Fraud is a concern on the minds of many corporate decision-makers at present, and with good reason: Nearly half of the organizations worldwide experienced some form of fraud within the last 24 months, including 52% of those with annual revenues over $10 billion. Of the latter, almost one in five reported an incident whose financial impact exceeded $50 million.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Winning the Fraud Prevention Arms Race
PYMNTS Intelligence: Winning the Fraud Prevention Arms Race. Fraud has multiple knock-on effects beyond the initial monetary loss, both for businesses and their customers. A recent study identified the potential for fraud incidents to negatively impact both the customer experience and customers’ views of a company. Companies also lose...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Retaining Subscribers With Seamless Payments and Customer Journeys
The popularity of subscription-based services skyrocketed over the last several years, propelled by the multitude of consumers staying at home during the pandemic. The average consumer spent $273 monthly on subscriptions in 2021, up from $237 in 2018 — a 15% increase amounting to an extra $432 per year.
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
Instant and Automated Payments Make Tempting Targets for Fraud
Faster B2B payments, back-office automation and alternative payments are all advancing rapidly, but these advances are creating new opportunities for fraudsters, so expect the innovation war between legitimate businesses and bad actors to heat up, not cool off. Taking the long view on fraud for PYMNTS’ “Executive Insights Series –...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Improving the College Payments Experience
PYMNTS Intelligence: Improving the College Payments Experience. Innovation is needed to improve the college payments experience. Given the range of problems riddling the current payments infrastructure at many colleges, it is clear that innovation is needed. This is especially true because students are increasingly expecting convenient, technology-driven experiences. These range from paying with their phones to keeping track of their financial obligations through one app or online portal. These experiences also include using their ID cards to swipe into buildings and function as debit cards.
B2B Marketplaces Offer FIs Game-Changing Opportunity to Drive Payments Innovation
Historically, the process of buying and maintaining a vehicle has rarely been a one-stop-shop experience. It often involved engaging with a car dealer, a provider for auto parts and accessories like tires and wheels, and another for after-sale services, among others. Basically, “it was never out of one hand,” Ole...
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Hopper Secures $96M From Capital One to Grow Travel App
Travel app Hopper has secured a $96 million follow-on investment from Capital One, which led its Series F round in March 2021, and Hopper said it will use the funds to accelerate its growth across several fronts. For one thing, Hopper will continue to add new social commerce features in...
Cash-Strapped SMBs Tap Digital Tools to Ease Working Capital Challenges
The past few years have put the resilience of Main Street SMBs to the test, and they’re still not out of the woods. When the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, the great digital shift was focused on finding new ways to reach consumers, to find new delivery channels and navigate lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.
Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times
Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
Digital Wallet Users Love Bill Pay For Speed and Security
Digital Wallet Users Love Bill Pay For Speed and Security. Contactless payment for purchases at the point of sale (POS) has retained its pandemic-boosted popularity, and physical cards and mobile devices equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology allow consumers to simply and conveniently tap to pay in-store at virtually all retailers and restaurants.
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
Item-Level Data Helps Gen-Zs Build Financial Literacy While Saving Money
Inflation is at multi-decade highs, forcing us to scrutinize where every dollar is going and how to stretch those dollars as far as possible. In the meantime, we’re fine-tuning the household budgets, sometimes on the fly. Banyan CMO Andrea Gilman and Copper CEO Eddie Behringer told Karen Webster that...
Digital Access and Consumer-Directed Payments Are Remaking Healthcare
Telemedicine’s rise is igniting demand for digit-first healthcare delivery and consumer-directed healthcare payment models, both inside and outside traditional healthcare billing and payments confines, by blazing new trails in how patients access care, and how payments flow. In a discussion for the “Visa B2B Series: What CFOs and Treasurers...
Payment Orchestration Proves Critical to Cross-Border Sales Success
As more and more merchants seek expansion into markets abroad in search of new consumers willing to buy, they’re also apt to find a few other things waiting for them in foreign lands, namely, a raft of currency and cultural differences and the challenge of bringing the two together.
Finding the Utility in Authentication Friction
An interview with Lenny Gusel, former head of cybersecurity solutions at J.P. Morgan and fraud strategy executive at Bank of America, about the implications and effective implementation of advanced payments authentication. --- Cross-platform ubiquity. Plans to implement passkey sign-in across platforms by Google, Microsoft and Apple have generated plenty of...
$2 Billion Self-Hack Highlights DeFi’s Slow Crisis Reaction Problem
Decentralized finance has a control problem it must solve if it is to become the economic force supporters believe -- and opponents fear — that it can become. In March, Deloitte wrote that in DeFi “traditional financial services face a potentially existential moment that may challenge traditional business models,” adding that it “represents the most significant disruptive force on the global financial system.”
Navigating Global Real-Time Rails Poses Challenges in India
Globalization and the great digital shift are doing much to create new revenue opportunities for all manner of firms — large and small — that export their offerings (sometimes via platforms) into new markets. Reeju Datta, co-founder of Cashfree Payments, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that the...
