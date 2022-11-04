You’ll want to take this vintage SUV everywhere!. Many manufacturers tried their hand at making the Jeep, but it wasn’t until the AMC days that the design really started to evolve. For better or worse, the CJ was moving closer to becoming an off-road capable vehicle that drivers would want to avoid getting dirty. However, AMC knew the appeal of the vehicle was that it offered the driver the freedom to take the top off, remove the doors, let the windshield down, and go anywhere and they kept that tradition going with a minimalist interior design, removable doors, customizable top options, and an ever progressing four-wheel-drive system.

