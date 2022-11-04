Read full article on original website
Palmer canning Line
CraftBloc Counter Pressure Canning Line for 45 CPM Automated Production 474ml Standard 202/211 Aluminum Beverage Can with UL Listed & CSA Compliant Electrical & Safety 600V/60HZ/3Phase. Automatic high-level empty can Depalletizer for automatic sweeping off layers of cans and removal of sheet layers from pallet to discharge conveyor- single filer....
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's launches festive cups with two new hot drinks
For the 2022 Festive season at McDonald’s McCafé, customers are getting #ReindeerReady with the return of the Christmas Cup. This year’s brand new design features a collection of Christmas icons including crackers, candy canes, holly and festive jumpers in the season’s colours - red and green.
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400 ( $1,150 ) Full pallet, 2400 count 32 oz crowler brite cans. 1 pallet of silver cans and 1 pallet of gold cans. These are full wrapped and ready to ship. asking $1150 per pallet plus shipping.
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve ( $330 ) 32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve. The lids come in silver or gold and are band new. Asking $330 for a box of 6 plus shipping. Breaks down to $55 per sleeve.
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
Fully Restored Jeep CJ5 Selling At The Raleigh Classic
You’ll want to take this vintage SUV everywhere!. Many manufacturers tried their hand at making the Jeep, but it wasn’t until the AMC days that the design really started to evolve. For better or worse, the CJ was moving closer to becoming an off-road capable vehicle that drivers would want to avoid getting dirty. However, AMC knew the appeal of the vehicle was that it offered the driver the freedom to take the top off, remove the doors, let the windshield down, and go anywhere and they kept that tradition going with a minimalist interior design, removable doors, customizable top options, and an ever progressing four-wheel-drive system.
QTY 4 10 Bbl Jacketed FV
10 Bbl FV. jacketed with all parts, CIP arm w/sprayball, PRV, HOP Port, Butterfly Valves, only minor scuffs from shipping. Rated 2 Bar for Uni tank. Brand New. Calls ONLY NO texts or Probrewer messages. 603-667-8880.
20′ of Truck Line for Draught system (never used)
20' of Truck Line for Draught system (never used) ( $240 ) I have 20′ of draught system trunk line made by FOXX Equipment with x14 Accuflex 1/4” tubing and x4 – 3/8″ glycol lines. This has never been used, I bought a bit too much. Buyer pays shipping cost, I’ll calculate shipping cost to those interested. Feel free to ask any questions.
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover)
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover) ( $28,000 ) I have an operational kombucha brewery fit to produce 10bbl every batch. I would like to sell the whole thing together and am offering a large discount to do so. Please inquire about individual pieces as well. list of equipment...
MUMM 350 ring applicator
A reliable Mumms 350 ring applicator for sale! It can easily switch between 4, 6 or 8 pack rings and it is a ten-minute changer over to do 12oz to 16oz cans. It is a Right-Hand configuration. Can do up to 75 cans per minute. Manufacturer : MUMMS. Original Manufacture...
1 year old CASK – mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE
1 year old CASK - mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE ( $80,000 ) Almost brand new mobile, CASK mACS for sale along with an inline Pack Leader PL501 labeler. Includes tooling to can anything from sleek sized cans to regular 355ml and 473ml cans. The machine can easily be moved since it is on wheels and casters so it can be very mobile.
This is the pumpkin casserole dish I'll be serving my meals in (and more) this autumn
I can't get enough of this cute pumpkin casserole dish, and it's only £29.99
Boiler and Blowdown Tank – Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10
Boiler and Blowdown Tank - Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10 ( $11,000 ) We have an unused Boiler and Blowdown Tank for sale. Asking for $11,000 for the combined two units, to be paid in full before pickup. Please contact if you would like more technical information.
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump ( $2,000 ) This is a sanitary centrifugal pump with a VFD controller. It is 3 HP, 208 volts single phase, and 20 amps. It is great for breweries (not so much distilleries). Cord length is approximately 45 feet long. Max 44 GPM flow rate.
Houston Chronicle
7 pie crust tips for tender, flaky results every time
While I love desserts of all types, if I were forced to choose between cake and pie, I'm going for the latter. Why? I love pie crust. When done properly, it is buttery, flaky perfection and takes whatever filling it holds to new heights. However, making a good pie crust is not an easy feat without proper technique. Aside from carefully following a recipe from a trusted source, here are seven traditional rolled pie crust tips every baker should know.
Nymag.com
Great Jones’ Pie Dish Is 30 Percent Off — Until Midnight
Have you decided what kind of pie you’re making for Thanksgiving yet? Whether pumpkin, pecan, or apple, it’ll be the star of dinner in Great Jones’ Sweetie Pie dish, an adorable yet sophisticated piece with retro-style design details and a wavy rim to help with perfect crimping. All three colors — a deep and bright blue, a forest green, and a mustard yellow — are on sale right now, marked down 30 percent, taking it from $50 to just $35.
qty 19 Solid Oak Pub Style Chairs, and Qty 3 Solid Oak Tables. Hurry Amazing deal! won’t last, relocating business. Original owner.
Qty 19 Solid Oak Pub Style Chairs, and Qty 3 Solid Oak Tables. Hurry Amazing deal! won’t last, relocating business. Original owner. Gd Condition.
Original Custom Three Monkeys Beer Bar w underneath Storage Seat 10 People OBO – $1400
$1399 Amazing Deal! worth over $5000! Three Monkeys full complete Beer Bar top, body and storage , Seats 10 people. Awesome! Cherry wood finished with Marine Varnish finish with Mahogany ends. Beautiful Bar relocating business. Good condition, well taken care of. We are relocating. Give a solid offer & it may be your lucky day!
Nordic Ware’s Festive Fall Bundt, Cakelet, and Loaf Pans Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Thanksgiving
The cozy collection starts at just $29 at Amazon.
Epicurious
Brown Sugar Buttermilk Biscuits
The first time I ever had these brown sugar buttermilk biscuits was at my Aunt Sara Mae’s house. But I found out later on that the recipe wasn’t hers: It was one that my great-grandmother Elizabeth Howard passed down to Nana Browne and then to her children. So while biscuits may seem like a simple thing, they speak directly to my heritage. And when I prepare them, I imagine all the hands that made them before me.
