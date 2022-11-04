Overnight Update: Scattered rain and a few storms possible overnight. Wind gusts to 60 mph possible Saturday along with an isolated tornado.

Read full article on original website
Related
Pleasant Election Day, followed by a rollercoaster ride – Chris
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
CBS 58
Nice election day weather with up then down temps the rest of the week
Happy Election Day!!! Not bad voting weather at all with highs reaching the low 50s with a nice mix of sun and clouds. There will be a decent breeze out of the southeast to 20 mph but otherwise there's no reason not to vote when it comes to weather. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
High winds knock out power for thousands across the region
Saturday's high speed winds and storms put thousands out of power all throughout south east Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News a possible transformer fire caused a power outage in Ledgeview. An Action 2 News team member at the scene says the incident happened near Wayne Ln. and County Rd. X. Roads in the area are closed while crews work on a power line.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
fox9.com
St. Paul woman killed in crash on I-94 in Wisconsin after hitting deer
(FOX 9) - A woman from St. Paul was killed in a car crash on I-94 in Wisconsin early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jessica Anne Love, 43, was driving a Honda Civic when she hit a deer, causing her car to become disabled in the left lane. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav4, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
WBAY Green Bay
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Powerball drawing didn’t make anyone a billionaire, but it did make five people who bought tickets in Wisconsin $50,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery reports one of those tickets was sold in Green Bay, at the I-43 Dino Stop Shell at 3285 Cedar Hedge Lane.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
6 Benefits of taking fish oil especially in fall and winter in Wisconsin
Let’s talk fish oil. Wisconsin winters are tough and let’s face it, they don’t make people want to go outside very often. The colder days, fewer hours of sunshine and the dry air make this season frigid and uncomfortable. You can expect snow during the day, snow at night, and days so cold it’ll take your breath away. Even staying inside comes with three airs because of those wood-burning stoves.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?
I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Onalaska Kwik Trip Saturday
Despite no one winning the now record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion, five people were sold $50,000 winning tickets across Wisconsin Saturday, including one sold in Onalaska.
WISN
Emergency response at Mitchell Airport for Southwest flight
MILWAUKEE — Ambulances surrounded a Southwest flight at Mitchell International Airport around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Airport officials told WISN 12 News that the plane is at the gate. They did confirm that medical units had been requested. There were reports of a hard landing associated with the...
CBS 58
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating...
Comments / 0