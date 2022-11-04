ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Overnight Update: Scattered rain and a few storms possible overnight. Wind gusts to 60 mph possible Saturday along with an isolated tornado.

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News a possible transformer fire caused a power outage in Ledgeview. An Action 2 News team member at the scene says the incident happened near Wayne Ln. and County Rd. X. Roads in the area are closed while crews work on a power line.
LEDGEVIEW, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul woman killed in crash on I-94 in Wisconsin after hitting deer

(FOX 9) - A woman from St. Paul was killed in a car crash on I-94 in Wisconsin early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jessica Anne Love, 43, was driving a Honda Civic when she hit a deer, causing her car to become disabled in the left lane. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav4, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
SAINT PAUL, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Powerball drawing didn’t make anyone a billionaire, but it did make five people who bought tickets in Wisconsin $50,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery reports one of those tickets was sold in Green Bay, at the I-43 Dino Stop Shell at 3285 Cedar Hedge Lane.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

6 Benefits of taking fish oil especially in fall and winter in Wisconsin

Let’s talk fish oil. Wisconsin winters are tough and let’s face it, they don’t make people want to go outside very often. The colder days, fewer hours of sunshine and the dry air make this season frigid and uncomfortable. You can expect snow during the day, snow at night, and days so cold it’ll take your breath away. Even staying inside comes with three airs because of those wood-burning stoves.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?

I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Emergency response at Mitchell Airport for Southwest flight

MILWAUKEE — Ambulances surrounded a Southwest flight at Mitchell International Airport around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Airport officials told WISN 12 News that the plane is at the gate. They did confirm that medical units had been requested. There were reports of a hard landing associated with the...
CBS 58

Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy