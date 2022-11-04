Overnight Update: Scattered rain and a few storms possible overnight. Wind gusts to 60 mph possible Saturday along with an isolated tornado.

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO