USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of The post Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
knewsradio.com
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train horns will go silent in Redlands by Thanksgiving Day
The Federal Railroad Administration has approved the quiet zone for the Arrow train’s 9-mile route through Redlands, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority announced Friday morning. Approval will be official upon completion of a mandated 21-day noticing period allowing other railroad stakeholders to comment on the removal of the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Durham named Temecula police chief
Chris Durham, a 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, has been named Temecula’s police chief. A captain, Durham replaces Zachary Hall, who has been promoted to chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, according to a statement on the city’s website. Durham is scheduled to...
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Garage and House Blaze
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Montclair Fire Department along with Montclair Police Department responded to a garage fire that extended into a house on the 10200 block of Camulos Avenue in the city of Montclair early Monday morning, Nov. 7, around 2:36 a.m. Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene,...
vvng.com
Driver airlifted after crash on Rock Springs Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif (VVNG.com) — A man driving in a pickup truck was critically injured in a crash Sunday evening in Apple Valley. It happened at about 6:14 pm, on November 6, 2022, on Rock Springs Road near Mockingbird Avenue. For reasons still unknown, a red 2008 Ford Ranger...
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homeless
HESPERIA – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative, Friday, in the city of Hesperia. The team, funded through SB 170 for $2 million, aims to stop the revolving door of homeless arrest, incarceration and release.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Victorville, CA
The city of Victorville, located at the south edge of the Mojave Desert, is not one you should underestimate. This city in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County, California, is best known for its stop along route 66. Incorporated in 1962, Victorville excelled as a railroad historical community during its...
theregistrysocal.com
Merlone Geier Sells 201,305 SQFT Retail Center in Jurupa Valley for $62MM
Merlone Geier is continuing its streak of sales activity across Southern California, recently selling a 201,305 square foot shopping center in Riverside County’s Jurupa Valley. According to public records, the West Coast retail investment company has sold Vernola Marketplace to Christopher Lupo and Victor Zonni of Parker House Furniture for $62 million, or about $308 per square foot.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
vvng.com
Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupant of a black Toyota Corolla killed Friday morning in a crash on Amargosa Road was identified as 43-year-old Victorville resident Rosalinda Urduno. The collision was reported at 5:04 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black...
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
spectrumnews1.com
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community
MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
