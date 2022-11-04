Read full article on original website
Inspired by the Elements, Meet Fox Racing’s Defend 3-Layer Water Jacket
With its newest mountain biking jacket, Fox Racing has managed to further innovate on its consistently competitive technical outerwear. The jacket was designed to keep riders dry even in the most demanding conditions and draws from three elements – wind, water and fire. The lightweight piece offers key wind protection and waterproofing and will keep you as cozy as a campfire. Entitled the ‘Defend 3L Water Jacket,’ this piece was built around advanced weather protection. Equipped with fully-tapered seams, waterproof zippers and an added DWR coating, the jacket easily repels water, dirt and debris. Meanwhile, Cordura was strategically placed across the jacket in high wear zones, to ensure extra durability on the trail. Designed for every twist and turn, the mountain biking jacket features a hood that fits easily under most helmets and waterproof underarm vents that can be unzipped to help you cool down. So don’t let storm clouds dampen your days. Bring home the new Defend 3L Water Jacket to unlock a world of racing, no matter the weather.
Hit the Office, Books or Trail with This Versatile Leather Pack
Topo Designs’ Rover Leather Pack is a sleek backpack you can take anywhere. Equipped for everything from toting materials to the office to bringing supplies home from school, this versatile bag will quickly become your go-to gear hauler. Made of an abrasion-resistant cordura and built with padded shoulder straps, this bag will perform just as well on your commute as it will on the trail. As an added bonus, the bag also comes with a laptop sleeve to keep your electronics safe and features a series of smart pockets for easy organization. On November 8, fans can take 20 percent off one full price item – so make sure to cash in and bring home Topo Designs’ durable Rover Leather Pack at the best price of the season.
Log Those Midnight Miles With the Best Gear for Running at Night
Running outdoors can carry a number of benefits for athletes, including varying terrains, fresh air and potentially more calorie-burning opportunities. Unfortunately, however, the chances for outdoor running begin to dwindle, especially around the end of Daylight Savings Time. Additionally, if you already have a packed schedule throughout your day with work, family and other responsibilities, finding time to hit the road or trail can quickly turn into a challenge you'd rather not take on.
All the Trimmings You Need for a Fit and Fun November
While “spooky season” has come and gone, November brings with it a handful of its own terrors. Holiday preparation. Dropping temperatures. Gargantuan meals. Family get-togethers. All of which can spell trouble for the final few weeks of your year-long fitness journey. Despite the hiccups ahead, there’s plenty of...
Cake's Newest Electric Motorcycle Is Ready for Off-Road Adventure
Swedish manufacturer Cake makes some of our favorite stylish, practical electric motorcycles that are also an excellent option for beginning riders. The brand just unveiled their new electric off-road motorcycle platform at EICMA 2022, the Bukk, which is the word for "ram" in the ancient language of the Island of Gotland where Cake has its testing facility. Bukk will be the brand's fourth platform alongside Cake's Ösa, Makka and Kalk bikes.
The Best Electric Family Cars You Can Buy in 2022
Until recently, the electric family car was an oxymoron. Building an electric vehicle with a passable range has meant stuffing batteries into a small footprint at the expense of family-friendly features like comfort and usable cargo space. When EVs work for families, it's often as one partner's secondary electric commuter car with something like a hybrid Sienna minivan to do the proper kid hauling when required.
Workout Smarter while Saving Big with Bowflex SelectTech Home Gym Equipment
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If the pandemic has made you rethink going to a big-name corporate gym, there’s a better option that will help keep you in shape without the hassle of a traditional membership-based gym: Bowflex SelectTech gear, which is currently up to 40 percent off on Amazon.
Devialet's Striking Speaker Is Basically a Super-Powered Sonos Move
Devialet makes speakers that are unlike anything else. The French hi-fi company is best known for its Phantom line of wireless speakers, which have two huge force-canceling woofers that mesmerizingly pulsate in perfect symmetry; basically, they are speakers meant to be heard and seen. It's an experience. Now, however, Devialet...
The 25 Best Kitchen Tools You Can Buy for Less Than $25
There are a great many products that will put dinner on the table. Some are very expensive and well worth the premium. But most of what you need is not. Especially if you're looking for an item that has a singular, specific function or won't make its way out of your kitchen drawer that often, it's ok to skimp on price. And you can still get some really quality kitchen tools for $25 or less.
Stay Connected with the Most Powerful GMRS Radio You Can Legally Own
Midland’s powerful new MXT575 MicroMobile® Two-Way Radio boasts 50 watts of broadcasting power and USB-C fast charging tech to easily charge peripherals. Its fully-integrated microphone is great for vehicles with limited dashboard space because you can easily stash the compact base unit out of sight. In addition to its convenient form factor and accessible design features, the MXT575 also employs the most powerful General Mobile Radio Service radio allowed by law. Those who rely on GMRS devices know them to be the most reliable short-distance, two-way communication radios in the United States. Now, Midland's radio is built to help you quickly plug into the NOAA weather scan and pick up alerts as they appear, so you can stay ahead of every storm to come. For a limited time, fans can use code GEARPATROL at checkout to take 15 percent off their purchase. If you’re looking for a reliable do-it-all radio with a massive range, look no further than Midland’s MXT575 MicroMobile®.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Calling all Audi fans... The next generation of the brand's e-tron EV lineup will take the form of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback – both are set to be unveiled this week. The electric SUVs were teased over social media, and new rumors suspect the Q8 e-tron may arrive with an updated powertrain and battery pack. While the current e-tron ($70,800) has an EPA-rated range of 226 miles, the company formerly promised that the new battery tech will allow for 373 miles of range. The former e-tron S can go from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds; while that's plenty fast, fans are hoping the new models will improve on this performance. All will be revealed in just two days, when the new models are fully unveiled on November 9.
