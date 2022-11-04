Read full article on original website
HP Victus 15 review: an $800 laptop that can game
I have been searching far and wide for a budget gaming laptop that I could recommend for shoppers looking in the sub-$800 range. I was hoping and praying that the HP Victus 15 — which has been one of Best Buy’s most popular products this year — would be it.
Devialet brings its sci-fi design aesthetics to a $790 portable speaker
Devialet, the French audio company best known for its lineup of eye-catching audio gear that looks like Daft Punk helmets, is getting into the portable smart speaker business. Today, it’s announcing the Devialet Mania, a battery-powered speaker that retains the company’s signature sci-fi stylings but in a compact form factor that it says offers 10 hours of battery life at “moderate volumes.”
iFixit starts selling parts for the Google Pixel 6A
Thanks to a partnership with Google, the right-to-repair champions at iFixit have begun stocking parts for Google’s midrange phone, the Pixel 6A. While iFixit has stocked genuine parts for just about all of Google’s Pixel phones since June, replacement parts for the Pixel 6A have only recently become available.
Apple reportedly wants to swap the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase for just ‘Siri’
Apple’s looking to change Siri’s trigger phrase from “Hey Siri,” to just “Siri,” according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This means you would just need to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the smart assistant. As noted...
Nanoleaf is now for squares
Nanoleaf’s flexible smart LED light bars have a new angle. The $99.99 Nanoleaf Lines Squared is a new take on the Nanoleaf Lines, adding the option of a 90-degree angle to the backlit modular smart lighting product. Using new square mounting connectors, Nanoleaf Lines Squared can create linear or...
Nvidia’s 12GB RTX 4080 rumored to return as the RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia paused the launch of its 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card last month, after a backlash over the naming and pricing. Now a well-known leaker says the “unlaunched” GPU will return as the RTX 4070 Ti in January, as Nvidia attempts to fix the confusing naming around two RTX 4080 cards that had totally different specs.
The creators of Pokémon Unite are bringing Monster Hunter to mobile
The Monster Hunter series is coming to your smartphone. Capcom has announced a partnership with TiMi Studio Group for a new Monster Hunter title developed specifically for mobile. There aren’t many details on the actual game — including when it might be available — but the companies say that “the in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones.”
Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro get minor November update ahead of new features next month
Google has released its monthly security update for the Pixel lineup, and as far as bug fixes go, the list for November’s patch is pretty small. The main improvements aim to improve battery life for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 devices. The 2022 flagships get “optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions,” while last year’s Pixels are receiving a “fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed.” Google doesn’t specify which apps those are.
Apple’s copyright claims ripped down a fan’s archival WWDC YouTube channel
After Apple issued several copyright claims, YouTube took down an archival channel containing hundreds of decades-old videos from past Apple Worldwide Developer Conferences (WWDC). Brendan Shanks, the owner of the Apple WWDC Videos channel, says his account’s been permanently disabled after receiving well over three copyright strikes — the maximum number of violations you can incur before YouTube removes your account.
Google and Renault are working on a ‘software-defined vehicle’
Google and the Renault Group are expanding their four-year-old partnership to include the development of an advanced software platform for future vehicles. This “software-defined vehicle” will be built on Google’s Android Automotive operating system and send data to the company’s cloud servers for processing, the companies announced.
Buying two games at Target will get you a third one for free
Target’s promotion that will set you up with three video games for the price of two is something that gamers shouldn’t miss. If you buy two full-price games, you’ll get a third of equal or lesser value for free. The retailer is including several physical copies of games in the deal, including recent ones like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PlayStation or Xbox, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch, Elden Ring for PlayStation and Xbox, and many more. Sadly, God of War Ragnarök isn’t included in the promotion, but other PlayStation hits are, including Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Telegram rolls out video transcription, blames Apple for delaying latest update
Telegram has updated its app with new features and visual updates, including the addition of voice-to-text transcription for videos, separate topics in large group chats, and “Collectible Usernames.”. Video messaging transcription can be accessed by tapping the “→A” button on the bottom-right of a video, but won’t be available...
You can get in line right now to buy a PlayStation 5 from Sony (update: sold out)
Update November 7th, 7:55PM ET: It appears Sony has sold out of the PS5 for the time being. If want to increase your odds in the future, however, be sure to check out our tips for securing Sony’s next-gen console. You have an opportunity to buy a PlayStation 5...
AMC is working with Zoom to turn some theaters into giant meeting rooms
File this one under collaborations we didn’t see coming: AMC is working with Zoom to turn some of its movie theaters into massive videoconferencing spaces for 75 to 150 people for when you really need your meeting to leave an impact. AMC will even provide “food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs,” though for an additional cost, of course.
Amazon Photos has finally been redesigned for Android users
Amazon Photos on Android has been redesigned to make app navigation and sharing photos and videos easier for its users, bringing the service in line with a similar update that rolled out to iOS devices almost a year ago. Now, Amazon Photo users can search a photo gallery from the...
The HakCat WiFi Nugget is a beginner’s guide to wireless mischief
I am firmly in the camp that learning about hacking and, by extension, computers generally should be fun. Much of the modern world purposefully attempts to obfuscate how these things work, functionally turning technology into a huge bummer. And if you want to learn more about networking and Wi-Fi, it can be hard to know where to start.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will come with ‘longer wait times’ due to factory lockdown
Apple says to expect “longer wait times” if you plan on ordering an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max. In a press release, the company explains that covid restrictions are affecting its iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, which is currently “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”. “We...
Apple’s reportedly building an advertising network around its Major League Soccer deal
Apple’s building an advertising network as part of its deal to start streaming Major League Soccer (MLS) games next year, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that Apple’s in talks with advertisers and MLS sponsors to display ads during soccer games and “related shows.”
T-Mobile may be looking to spend big on fiber home internet
T-Mobile is reportedly considering building a multibillion-dollar fiber network that it would use to provide home internet service, according to Bloomberg. While the company started testing fiber internet last year, its main home-focused offering connects with 5G instead of other wired infrastructure like DSL or cable. Bloomberg reports that the...
Activision says the ‘next full premium’ Call of Duty is coming in 2023
Activision Blizzard’s 2023 plans for Call of Duty include the “next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series,” according to the company’s third-quarter earnings published Monday (pdf). While that wouldn’t be particularly notable most years given the regular fall release cycle of Call of Duty, Bloomberg reported in February that Activision Blizzard had planned to delay its planned annual entry for 2023.
