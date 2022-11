Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman doubled as security Saturday night. After a brawl erupted in the ring at BKFC 32 in Olando, Fla., Feldman jumped in the ring and pinned down a fighter to help get the situation under control. The melee began after Jack Grady was disqualified for a pair of intentional headbutts. His opponent, Ryan Reber, celebrated the disqualification by giving two middle fingers to Grady, and that’s when all hell broke loose.

1 DAY AGO