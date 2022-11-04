Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 10

I was out last week taking care of some personal business so I didn’t get the opportunity to report that I went 5-1 on my picks for Oct. 22.

The only loss I had was Missouri, which beat Vanderbilt 17-14 bu did not cover 14.

I picked LSU to win straight up against Ole Miss.

I picked Alabama to cover 21 against Mississippi State and the Tide won 30-6.

I took South Carolina and four against Texas A&M and didn’t need them as the Gamecocks won straight up, 30-24.

But that’s old news,

Today’s headline is that we’re 24-24 ATS with five Saturdays left.

Here’s to finishing strong.

GEORGIA (giving 8 ½) vs. Tennessee

Tennessee has the No. 1 spot in the first CFP rankings and an offense, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, that leads the country in scoring (49.4 ppg). But Georgia is favored 8 ½ and has the home crowd. Here’s what I think: If Georgia can hold Tennessee to under 40 points, the Bulldogs win. I’ll take Georgia and give the points.

Alabama (giving 13 ½) at LSU:

Alabama (7-1) is sixth in the first CFP rankings but there is still a path to the playoffs for the Crimson Tide. First they have to beat No. 10 LSU (6-2) in Baton Rouge on Saturday and then run the table and win the SEC championship game on Dec. 3. Here’s the deal: I don’t bet against Nick Saban or his quarterback, Bryce Young, in a big game. And this is a HUGE game. I’ll take Alabama and give the 13 ½.

Florida (getting 3) at Texas A&M

Gotta give the Gators some credit. They were down 28-3 against Georgia last week and fought back before losing 42-20. Texas A&M has lost four straight games but the Aggies may have found their quarterback in freshman Connor Wiegman, who threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Ole Miss. I should pick Texas A&M at home but the Aggies aren’t showing a whole lot of fight. I’ll take the Gators and the three points,

Kentucky (giving 1 ½) at MISSOURI

Kentucky (5-3) didn’t just lose to Tennessee last week (44-6) , the Wildcats got thoroughly embarrassed. Rarely does an opponent play tougher than Kentucky, but No. 1 Tennessee took Mark Stoops’s Wildcats behind the woodshed. The offense, which was expected to be good, was not against the Vols. If Kentucky is going to salvage this season it has to start with Missouri. I’ll take Kentucky and give the 1 ½ points

Auburn (getting 13) at MISS. STATE

Auburn, which has lost four straight games, fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. And in this situation a team can go one of two ways: The players can mail it in or, hearing a new voice in the locker room, kick it up a notch. That new voice belongs to interim coach Carnell Williams, one of the best running backs to ever play for Auburn. I don’t know if Auburn can win, but they will make sure Mississippi State doesn’t cover 13. I’ll take Auburn and the points..

South Carolina (giving 7) at VANDERBILT

South Carolina (5-3) appeared to be on a roll after beating Texas A&M. But then the Gamecocks were shocked at home by Missouri 23-10. South Carolina needs to win this game to become bowl eligible for the second straight year under Shane Beamer. And they need to do it now because their last three games are at Florida, Tennessee at home, and at Clemson.

