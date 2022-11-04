Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
City of Dallas unveils plan for new park at old naval station site
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is unveiling a master plan for the 738 acres that make up Hensley Field, the old Dallas naval air station. The U.S. Navy is obligated to clean the site up to residential standards under a settlement agreed to 20 years ago. According to a...
texasstandard.org
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a ‘longshot,’ citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students
MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students. In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus." According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed...
dmagazine.com
An Australian Artist Turned McKinney’s Grain Silos Into a Tribute to the City’s Diversity
Zoe King never imagined that she would be painted on a 100-foot-tall mural in her hometown of McKinney. But in late August, 15-year-old Zoe and her mom, Trice, were on their way to Oklahoma to visit Zoe’s grandparents. Zoe’s father sent them both a screenshot from Facebook. There was Zoe, nearly fully painted, on the side of the towering grain silos off East Virginia and Main Street in the heart of where she grew up.
DFW book republished after being suppressed for years for showing the history of race relations in Dallas
The Accommodation: The Politics of Race in an American City was written in 1986 by Jim Schute; however, because of its contents, has faced suppression until recently being republished by Deep Vellum Publishing.
fox4news.com
Carrollton students work the polls for real-world voting experience
CARROLLTON, Texas - Some North Texas high school seniors are gaining real-world experience this election day. They’re working the polls, and some are even casting their own ballot for the first time. The government students from Trinity Christian Academy in Carrollton are volunteering at a public library to get...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth teen is cross country state champion
Angel Sanchez is a junior at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in Fort Worth. He's also the new 4A cross country state champion.
fox4news.com
Some North Texas schools closed for election day
PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while giving the...
fox4news.com
Samson Park officer hurt in training exercise continues recovery
FORT WORTH, Texas - Sansom Park Police Chief James Burchfeld says his small department is in 100% support mode for injured Officer Lina Mino. She was shot after an unexplained live round of ammunition somehow wound up in a police training exercise taking place on Saturday at a school in Forest Hill.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth officer delivers baby near police station
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer helped deliver a baby outside the Northwest Police Station Friday. Officer R. Salazar was participating in a virtual meeting when he heard a woman screaming. He ran outside and found the woman in a vehicle with the doors open. She was...
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
Professor settles lawsuit with college called 'epicenter of censorship in Texas'
Collin College, a Dallas area public institution, agreed to reinstate Suzanne Jones on a $230,000 teaching contract and to pay $145,000 in attorneys’ fees.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
fox4news.com
Nexus Recovery Center hosts holiday bazaar to benefit children
Nexus Recovery Center in Dallas is the only treatment center in North Texas that accepts women in late stages of pregnancy and also allows children to stay with their mothers through treatment. You can help create a little magic for those children with a holiday bazaar.
fox4news.com
Family of Richardson boy who received service dog meets those who raised, trained her
RICHARDSON, Texas - It was an emotional moment for the family of a third grade Richardson boy with spina bifida. He received his specially trained service dog from an Irving based non-profit that matches people around the nation with dogs that can give them greater independence. Two families are connected...
Two Stations Along DART’s Silver Line Under Construction In Plano, Texas
Two new stations along DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line are under construction in Plano. By 2024 residents will be able to travel to DFW metro area and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Silver Line will extend between the DFW airport and Shiloh Road in Plano. The $1.899 billion...
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
'Someone dropped the ball': North Texas police chief reacts after one of his officers was shot during a training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise near an elementary school remains stable in an ICU, police said. The officer from the Sansom Park Police Department, in Tarrant County, was identified as Lina Mino. The training exercise was...
Local developer Scott Tarwater dies
L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
fox4news.com
Clay Jenkins seeks re-election against Republican Lauren Davis in race for Dallas County Judge
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - The race for Dallas County Judge could be an interesting one this year, with Democrat Clay Jenkins facing a strong challenge from Republican newcomer Lauren Davis. With Dallas being reliably blue, an upset would be a huge surprise. Dallas County Judge Candidates. Clay Jenkins, Democrat. Clay...
Comments / 0