Arlington, TX

WFAA

Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students. In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus." According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed...
MANSFIELD, TX
dmagazine.com

An Australian Artist Turned McKinney’s Grain Silos Into a Tribute to the City’s Diversity

Zoe King never imagined that she would be painted on a 100-foot-tall mural in her hometown of McKinney. But in late August, 15-year-old Zoe and her mom, Trice, were on their way to Oklahoma to visit Zoe’s grandparents. Zoe’s father sent them both a screenshot from Facebook. There was Zoe, nearly fully painted, on the side of the towering grain silos off East Virginia and Main Street in the heart of where she grew up.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Carrollton students work the polls for real-world voting experience

CARROLLTON, Texas - Some North Texas high school seniors are gaining real-world experience this election day. They’re working the polls, and some are even casting their own ballot for the first time. The government students from Trinity Christian Academy in Carrollton are volunteering at a public library to get...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Some North Texas schools closed for election day

PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while giving the...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Samson Park officer hurt in training exercise continues recovery

FORT WORTH, Texas - Sansom Park Police Chief James Burchfeld says his small department is in 100% support mode for injured Officer Lina Mino. She was shot after an unexplained live round of ammunition somehow wound up in a police training exercise taking place on Saturday at a school in Forest Hill.
FOREST HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth officer delivers baby near police station

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer helped deliver a baby outside the Northwest Police Station Friday. Officer R. Salazar was participating in a virtual meeting when he heard a woman screaming. He ran outside and found the woman in a vehicle with the doors open. She was...
FORT WORTH, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas

Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
TEXAS STATE
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Nexus Recovery Center hosts holiday bazaar to benefit children

Nexus Recovery Center in Dallas is the only treatment center in North Texas that accepts women in late stages of pregnancy and also allows children to stay with their mothers through treatment. You can help create a little magic for those children with a holiday bazaar.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local developer Scott Tarwater dies

L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
GRAPEVINE, TX

